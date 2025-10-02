IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: Mohammed Siraj Rejoices 'Memorable Wicket' After Sizzling In Ahmedabad

Mohammad Siraj. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India seamer Mohammad Siraj had one of the finest days of his career in his four-wicket haul against the West Indies on the opening day of the first Test. Siraj's high point of the day was his wicket of Brandon King that saw the West Indian completely bamboozled.

The Hyderabadi was elated with his performance and the King dismissal.

''It was a good wicket. I was able to execute it the way I wanted. It was a memorable wicket.''

Siraj revealed that he drew a lot of confidence from the England series where he was in great form.

"England series gave me a great confidence as it was competitive."

The Indian pacer felt the international gap between the England series and now actually helped his game.

"There was an International gap: I played India A, there was lot of humidity and heat in those conditions and I got lot of practice and rhythm. After many years I got such a big gap, so I was able to utilize the time to prepare."

Talking about taking the leadership role in the Indian pace department despite the presence of Bumrah, Siraj felt domestic cricket and India 'A' games enabled that.

"We don't get green tops very often in India" - Mohammed Siraj

"I played Ranji Trophy, India A matches. So I get lot of confidence. It feels very good to perform."

Siraj explained that it was very beneficial having a green top wicket.

"I got a very good start. We don't get green tops very often in India. Last time when we played New Zealand it wasn't the same pitches."

On the use of wobbled seam in his gameplan, Siraj revealed that it was a ploy that he employed to neutralize the absence of outswing.

"I had natural swing until 2013, then I started getting outswing in my deliveries. When my outswing was not working much, then I would try the wobble seam," he added.