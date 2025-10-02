IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Evokes Memories Of Haris Rauf's Dismissal From Asia Cup With Unplayable Delivery To Justin Greaves; Video

Jasprit Bumrah unleashed two searing yorkers. | (Credits: X)

Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah evoked memories of cleaning up Haris Rauf during the recent Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan with an unplayable delivery to Justin Greaves on day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies. Bumrah uprooted Greaves' off-stump and soon did the same against Johann Layne in his following over.

The dismissal of the well-set Greaves occurred in the 39th over of the innings and Bumrah's 12th as the all-rounder could not bring the bat down in time to a high pace delivery. The ball thudded on to the off-stump and uprooted it off the ground. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer sent down a similar delivery to Rauf in the Asia Cup 2025 final and mocked him with the 'planes crashing' celebration.

It was also the third scalp for the right-arm speedster, who had got Justin Campbell to nick off in the first hour.

Watch the below video:

West Indies bowled out for 162 as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah share seven wickets between them

Meanwhile, the tourists' innings lasted only 44.1 overs and were bowled out for 162. The visitors hardly had any partnerships going for them, with only six of their batters reaching for double figures. Greaves was the top-scorer for them with 32, while the highest partnership for them was 48 between Roston Chase and Shai Hope.

Team India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies playing XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales.

The West Indies are coming off a 3-0 series sweep at the hands of Australia, while India recently drew the five-Test series 2-2 in England.