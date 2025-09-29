 'Rumours Are True': Jasprit Bumrah's Latest Instagram Story After Asia Cup 2025 Win Sparks Buzz Among Netizens
'Rumours Are True': Jasprit Bumrah's Latest Instagram Story After Asia Cup 2025 Win Sparks Buzz Among Netizens

Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah created plenty of buzz with his latest Instagram story as it followed the Asia Cup 2025 final win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The 31-year-old posted on Instagram, 'Yes the rumours are true. I'm joining my 3rd blue team. Revealing tomorrow' as the netizens began speculating what could it be.

article-image
Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: X)

Netizens have made a host of speculations, with a section of them pointing out that Bumrah is showcasing his support for the Indian women's team as they will begin their 50-over World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30. Others merely saw it as joining or signing a deal with a new brand.

Netizens have made a host of speculations, with a section of them pointing out that Bumrah is showcasing his support for the Indian women's team as they will begin their 50-over World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30. Others merely saw it as joining or signing a deal with a new brand.

Watch some of the netizens reacting to Bumrah's story

Jasprit Bumrah takes two wickets in Asia Cup 2025 final as Team India secure hat-trick of wins over Pakistan

Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old had been slightly out of form in Asia Cup but delivered the goods when it mattered. Bumrah snaffled figures of 3.1-0-25-2, dismissing Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz as he made a comeback after being hit for 24 in his first couple of overs. The Men in Green collapsed spectacularly to go from 113/1 to be bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Nevertheless, Pakistan pacers roared with the ball, sending the top three back to the pavilion cheaply as Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav couldn't contribute much to the total. Nevertheless, Tilak Varma kept their side afloat in the contest, thanks to two half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. It all came down to 10 needing off the final six deliveries and it was Rinku Singh, who struck the winning boundary. At the post-game presentation, the Hyderabad-born cricketer, who made an unbeaten 69* said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the tournament for his 17 scalps.

