IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja's All-Round Efforts Help Team India Decimate West Indies By An Innings In Ahmedabad To Go 1-0 Up

India decimated West Indies by an innings and 140 runs with a superlative all-round effort that wrapped up the first Test in a one-sided contest as they took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped 4/54 while Siraj picked a creditable 3/31 as the home side skittled out the hapless West Indies for a mere 146 in 45.1 overs in their second innings on day three.

Jadeja would deserve a special mention as he had struck a fantastic hundred during India's first innings and the four-wicket haul was the icing on the cake for the India vice- captain.

Earlier, India started the day announcing an overnight declaration at 448/5, capping their first innings lead at 286 runs. When the visitors came out to bat in their second innings, they knew they had to bat a lot better to prolong the Test match.

The West Indies reached 12/0 but then Mohammad Siraj struck. Tagenarine Chanderpaul pulled Siraj towards square leg where a sprightly Nitish Kumar Reddy plucked a catch out of thin air in style to send the batter packing.

Twelve runs later it was Ravindra Jadeja's turn to get into the thick of things as he had John Campbell caught at backward short leg by Sai Sudharsan. At 24/2, West Indies were in all sorts of trouble.

When the first drinks break of the morning was taken, West Indies were 26/2 in 14 overs and up against it. In no time, it was 34/3 as Jadeja struck again removing Brandon King caught by KL Rahul as the West Indies were looking down the barrell.

Things got a lot worse when Kuldeep Yadav bowled a peach of a delivery to uproot West Indies skipper Roston Chase's stumps as the score read 35/4. The West Indies were completely losing the plot against the Indian spinners.

West Indies lose half their side by lunch

Shai Hope was the next to go becoming West Indies' fifth wicket as Jadeja had him caught at short third man by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who took a fine catch.

West Indies went to lunch staring at an innings defeat at 66/5 in 27 overs having played for 122 minutes. The Indian spinners led by Jadeja had done all the damage.

The sixth-wicket partnership between Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves was putting up atleast a semblance of a resistance.

They stitched up a 45-run partnership that was only delaying the inevitable. But Washington Sundar then struck to remove Athanaze caught and bowled. Athanaze had scored 38 runs during the 46-run stand.

That wicket opened the floodgates for India's final push for victory. Siraj had Justin Greaves trapped in front after he scored 25 as the procession of wickets continued with India edging closer to victory as West Indies collapsed to 98/8.

The Windies cut a sorry figure in front of the relentless Indian bowling attack, be it spinners or pacers, that was dismantling them with no mercy and racing to an innings win for the home side.

Kuldeep's caught and bowled effort to dismiss Jayden Seales sealed India's victory while simultaneously ending the visitors' misery.