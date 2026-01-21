 Moroccan-Origin Star Nora Fatehi Shares Emotional Post After Controversial AFCON 2025 Final, Calls It 'Most Unethical, Disappointing & Diabolical Behavior'
Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Nora Fatehi Shares Emotional Post After Controversial AFCON 2025 Final

Mumbai, January 20: Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has been making headlines in Morocco throughout the Africa Cup of Nations 2025. Nora Fatehi has been spotted supporting the national football team. She also shared an emotional post on her official Instagram account in support of Morocco over the controversy which erupted during the AFCON 2025 finals and Senegal managed to beat Morocco in extra time.

Although born and raised in Toronto, Nora is of Moroccan descent from both sides of her family and her recent appearances in the country have further strengthened her cultural ties and fan following.

Following the controversial ending to the AFCON final, Nora took to social media to express her feelings. Her post reflected disappointment over the way the match concluded, while also celebrating Morocco's grace and rapid growth as a country.

She said, “It took me some time to process what happened at the finals! This will go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical behavior! This taught us that in all circumstances Morocco maintains class, prestige and exemplary attitude!"

She further stated, "I wanna take this time to appreciate the experience I had here at AFCON and in Morocco! I applaud the advancement, elevation and hospitality of the country and its people! This experience has shown us that Morocco is growing fast and will remain to be the top country in Africa!"

She also said, "We are proud Africans and no one can change that! This last few weeks I enjoyed some of the best moments with my friends and loved ones! I felt what it means to be passionate and patriotic! It’s more than football for us! It’s celebrating our country, our king, our people and our development!"

Nora further added, "Shoutout to our coach and the players for moving in dignity and pride! You have made us proud! Dima Meghreb! Thank you to my non Moroccan fans who supported this journey and cheered on my country! I’ll never forget it!”

Nora Fatehi became one of the most talked-about celebrities from the tournament. Fans labelled her "lucky charm" for Morocco and the crowd gathered around her for photos and selfies.

He presence also fueled the dating rumours with Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi after he was seen engaging with her social media posts from inside the stadium. However, neither side has confirmed anything yet.

Another viral incident occurred during the AFCON final in Rabat when famous YouTuber IShowSpeed failed to recognise Nora Fatehi in the crowd. The incident sparked an online debate after which her Moroccan fans rushed to defend her. They pointed out her influence in Bollywood and her growing entertainment presence in Africa.

