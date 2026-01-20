'Who Is Nora Fatehi?': YouTuber IShowSpeed Fails To Recognise Indian Actress At Afcon Final Match, Netizens Call Her, 'Item Girl' | Instagram @ishowspeed.forever

American YouTuber & popular streamer IShowSpeed recently ran into Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi at the Afcon final match between Morocco & Senegal. The unexpected encounter left the YouTuber confused as he failed to recognise her when she greeted and interacted with him. In the viral clip that surfaced online, the streamer can be seen surprised and asking, "Who is she? Who is Nora Fatehi?"

In the video, the YouTuber can be seen witnessing the iconic final match of the Afcon Cup from an elevated spectators' stand, while Nora Fatehi can be seen waving at him from the stand downstairs. In the video, she can be seen greeting him and asking 'how is he doing?' Startled by her sudden question, the YouTuber replied, saying, "he's good," with mixed reactions.

Further, while surfing on his phone, he can be seen asking his accompanists and team about the Bollywood actress. "Nora Fatehi, who's Nora Fatehi? Who's she? She's looking at me," he said.

Netizens have taken this unexpected meeting by storm online, and especially IShowSpeed's hilarious reaction is going viral. While many users can be seen referring to her as an 'item girl' owing to the kind of dance performances she has given till now.

IShowSpeed surprised fans at the AFCON 2025 final in Morocco as the official mascot, bringing energy and excitement to the stadium. He interacted with the crowd and streamed the match live, entertaining millions of viewers across Africa and beyond.

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi was also spotted at the mega sporting event. She grabbed headlines after her song was played unexpectedly in the stadium during the match.

She wrote on her Instagram reel, "Hearing my song “Nora” in Morocco in this insane stadium right before the finals game was an EPIC feeling."