Gyan Kendra, Fazlani Academy & Cathedral Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed another action-packed day on Tuesday, with U-14 Boys’ 4th Division league matches and a key Utpal Sanghvi Knockout semifinal being played across the Wings Sports Centre Ground, Bandra West and the GOANS ground.

At the Wings Sports Centre, Gyan Kendra School, Andheri produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash JBCN International, Mulund 8–0. Yug Waghela led the charge with a fine hattrick, while Sanshmith Jadhav struck twice. Arsalaan Khan, Aarush Ranjae and Dron Choudhary also found the net in a one-sided encounter.

St. Bonaventure High School, Malad followed up with a commanding 6–0 victory over St. Gregorious High School, Chembur. Virag Mahadile and Harshal Patil netted braces, while Niraj Sikam and Sanslem Koli added to the tally.

Two fixtures at the venue were decided by walkovers, with Mainadevi Bajaj School, Malad failing to turn up against Rustomjee International, Dahisar, and Bombay International School, Babulnath conceding their match to St. Teresa High School, Bandra.

In closely contested matches, St. Aloysius ‘B’, Gorai edged past Oxford Public School, Kandivali 1–0 through a goal from Snowell Colaso, while St. Xavier’s High School, Bhandup registered a narrow 1–0 win over Fatima High School, Vidyavihar courtesy of Yoel Gawade.

Hill Spring International School, Tardeo wrapped up proceedings at Wings with a solid 3–0 victory over JBCN International, Chembur. Arjun Bussa, Aariit Seth and Puneet Pasari were on target.

Meanwhile, at the GOANS ground, Fazlani Academy, Mazagaon delivered a standout performance, defeating Akl Hussain Allana ‘A’, Andheri 5–0. Siddh Kothari struck a brace, while Ibrahim Maklai, Hunzala Zahid and Veer Mehta also got on the scoresheet.

Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle continued their impressive run with a comfortable 3–0 win over Akl Hussain Allana ‘B’, Andheri. Rushil Patil, Sumeet Khadye and Arnav Karad scored the goals.

A tightly fought encounter between Sanjeevani World School, Dahisar and St. Xavier’s High School, Andheri ended in a goalless draw.

Blossom Sunderbai School, Marine Lines put on an attacking masterclass, thrashing Utpal Sanghvi School, Borivali 5–0. Jaineel Jadhav starred with a hattrick, supported by goals from Hari Joshi and Ansh Potdar.

Infant Jesus High School, Malad rounded off the league action with a comfortable 3–0 win over Nahar International ‘A’, Chandivali, with Ayush Tiwari, Ayaan Shaikh and Pravith Harijan finding the net.

The day concluded with the U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament semifinal, where The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort edged past Utpal Sanghvi School, Juhu 1–0. Yuddhan Mehra scored the decisive goal to send Cathedral into the final.

Brief Scores — January 20

*U-14 Boys – 4th Division (Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West)*

Gyan Kendra (Andheri) 8 (Y. Waghela 3, S. Jadhav 2, A. Khan, A. Ranjae, D. Choudhary) bt JBCN Int. (Mulund) 0

St. Bonaventure (Malad) 6 (V. Mahadile 2, H. Patil 2, N. Sikam, S. Koli) bt St. Gregorious (Chembur) 0

Rustomjee Int. (Dahisar) bt Mainadevi Bajaj (Malad) — Walkover

St. Teresa H.S (Bandra) bt Bombay Int. (Babulnath) — Walkover

St. Aloysius ‘B’ (Gorai) 1 (S. Colaso) bt Oxford Public (Kandivali) 0

St. Xavier’s (Bhandup) 1 (Y. Gawade) bt Fatima H.S (Vidyavihar) 0

Hill Spring Int. (Tardeo) 3 (A. Bussa, A. Seth, P. Pasari) bt JBCN Int. (Chembur) 0

*U-14 Boys – 4th Division (GOANS)*

Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) 5 (S. Kothari 2, I. Maklai, H. Zahid, V. Mehta) bt Akl Hussain Allana ‘A’ (Andheri) 0

Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 3 (R. Patil, S. Khadye, A. Karad) bt Akl Hussain Allana ‘B’ (Andheri) 0

Sanjeevani World (Dahisar) 0 drew with St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 0

Blossom Sunderbai (Marine Lines) 5 (J. Jadhav 3, H. Joshi, A. Potdar) bt Utpal Sanghvi (Borivali) 0

Infant Jesus (Malad) 3 (A. Tiwari, A. Shaikh, P. Harijan) bt Nahar Int. ‘A’ (Chandivali) 0

*U-14 Boys – Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament (Semi-final)*

The Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 1 (Y. Mehra) bt Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) 0