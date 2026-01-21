Delhi Superheros Edge Past Chennai Singams In Thrilling ISPL Clash

Surat: Delhi Superheros defeated Chennai Singams by 4 wickets in a high-octane Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 encounter at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Tuesday. In a match defined by extreme individual performances, Delhi chased down the target of 88 in 8.3 overs, overcoming a spectacular bowling collapse triggered by Chennai captain Ankur Singh.

Chasing 88 for victory, Delhi Superheros appeared to be cruising before Ankur Singh introduced himself into the attack. The Chennai skipper produced a sensational spell, claiming 4 wickets for just 4 runs in 1.3 overs. Singh dismantled the Delhi middle order, removing Aakash Jangid (18), Vinayak Bhoir (12), and Akash Tarekar (0) in quick succession, reducing the chasing side to a precarious position.

However, the game was effectively decided by a blistering cameo from Delhi's Padmesh Mhatre. Mhatre smashed an unbeaten 25 off just 6 balls, striking at a rate of 416.67. His innings swung the momentum decisively in Delhi's favour. While Singh tightened the screws at one end, his teammate Ashish Pal endured a difficult outing, conceding 40 runs in his 2 overs, which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Earlier, Chennai Singams posted a competitive total of 87/7 in their allotted 10 overs. Aman Yadav anchored the innings with a steady 32 off 20 balls, hitting one four and two sixes. He received brief support from Sarfraz Khan (10) and Jagannath Sarkar (10), but the Delhi bowlers kept the scoring in check. Sahil Longale (2/20) and Aakash Singh (2/13) were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, striking at regular intervals to prevent Chennai from accelerating in the death overs.

Despite the late drama and Ankur Singh's heroics, Delhi's aggressive batting in the middle overs ensured they crossed the finish line with 9 balls to spare. Chennai suffered its second straight loss in as many days.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad will lock horns with Srinagar Ke Veer on Wednesday at 8 PM.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches at are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores: Delhi Superheros 88/6 in 8.3 overs (Padmesh Mhatre 25*, Aakash Jangid 18, Ankur Singh 4-4, Anurag Sarshar 1-4) bt Chennai Singams 87/7 in 10 overs (Aman Yadav 32, Sarfraz Khan 10, Aakash Singh 2-13, Sahil Longale 2-20) by 4 wickets.