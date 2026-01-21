Riyaa Dalal, Hridhaan Shah Shine As Maharashtra Dominates Squash Meet | Representational Image

Maharashtra’s young squash talents stole the spotlight at the tournament, with Riyaa Dalal and Hridhaan Shah delivering title-winning performances in their respective categories. Eleven-year-old Riyaa Dalal produced the standout moment of the event by upsetting top seed Shanaya Parasrampuria in the Girls Under-13 final, winning 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, and becoming the only major upset of the tournament finals.

Representing Maharashtra and Juhu Gymkhana Club, Riyaa showed remarkable composure and fearlessness beyond her age. In the Boys Under-19 category, sixteen-year-old Hridhaan Shah capped an impressive campaign by defeating Subhash Choudhary to lift the title, further underlining his growing stature with a strong run to the men’s semifinals and marking the event as a significant milestone in his young career.

In the Men’s category, Suraj Chand (1) bt Om Semwal 11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 11-4, 12-10; in Women’s, Unnati Tripathi bt Anika Dubey (5/8) 12-10, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8; in BU11, Aryan Sk (1) bt Ved Sanganaria 11-6, 11-4, 11-6; in GU11, Akshara Makhija (1) bt Sameeksha Sugumar 11-7, 11-7, 11-2; in BU13, Dhairya Gogia (1) bt Rohan Khurana 11-6, 11-2, 11-7; in GU13, Riyaa Dalal bt Shanaya Parasrampuria (1) 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6; in BU15, Dhruv Bopana (1) bt Dhruv Johri 11-7, 11-5, 11-6; in GU15, Vasundhara Nangare (1) bt Diva Parasrampuria 9-11, 11-4, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5; in BU17, Shreyansh Jha bt Saharsh Shahra (5/8) 11-8, 11-2, 4-11, 11-9; in GU17, Diva Shah (1) bt Kaashvi Mangal11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6; in BU19, Hridhaan Shah (5/8) bt Subhash Choudhary 13-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-1; in GU19, Unnati Tripathi (1) bt Eesha Shrivastava 11-7, 11-9, 11-8; in MO35, Mahesh Kadam (1) bt Laxman Joshi 11-9, 11-6, 12-10; in WO35, Komal Gandhi (1) bt Archana Jain 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-2; in MO40, Sanjay Pawar bt Ajay Pawar11-5, 11-5, 11-8; in MO45, Amitpal Kohli (1) bt Sachin Jadhav 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; in MO50, Bharath Danam bt Rahul Bafna (3/4) 12-10, 10-12, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6; in MO55, Jehangir Surti (1) bt Amit Gupta 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; in MO60, Ashun Bahl (1) bt Deepak Moolani 11-4, 11-9, 11-2; and in MO65, Vaman Apte (1) bt Devapriya Kanoria 11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7.