'Doppelganger Aaya Tha Tera': Arshdeep Singh's Hilarious Remark Goes Viral After Abhishek Sharma's Rare Failure In IND A vs AUS A Match; Video

Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India seamer Arshdeep Singh was seen teasing Abhishek Sharma after the latter's rare failure in the second 50-over game against Australia A at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. In a video surfaced from the dressing room, Arshdeep hilariously remarked that Abhishek's doppelganger had showed up during the match against Australia A.

With Abhishek reportedly getting lined up to be named in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia, the southpaw made himself available for the second 50-over game in Kanpur. Opening with Prabhsimran Singh, the 25-year-old was dismissed by Jack Edwards off the very first ball he faced. Abhishek notably missed his sister's wedding to play the match.

Watch the below video as Arshdeep says:

"Doppelganger aaya tha tera." (Your doppelganger had come today.)

Abhishek Sharma clinched the Player of the Tournament award in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Abhishek played an instrumental role in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 victory as they went undefeated to clinch the title. The southpaw was deservedly named the Player of the tournament for his 314 runs in seven matches, averaging well above 40. He was particularly lethal against Pakistan, especially during the Super 4 fixture in Dubai as he hammered 74 off only 39 deliveries.

Team India notably secured a hat-trick of wins over Pakistan, including in the final. Despite failing in the final, India managed to comfortably beat the arch-rivals as it gave Tilak Varma a chance to shine in the big match. The left-handed batter struck a unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries to help their side chase down 147 with five wickets to spare, bringing India back from 20/3 at one stage.

India's tour of Australia begins on October 19, with the tourists set to play 3 ODIs and five T20Is.