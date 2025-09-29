'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On Reporter's Question After Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Suryakumar Yadav (R) with Abhishek Sharma. | (Credits: X)

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav reacted hilariously to a reporter's question during the presser following the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. The right-handed batter hilariously said, 'Kitna bada sawaal hai' and seemingly asked teammate Abhishek Sharma for clarification on what the question was about.

The Men in Blue emerged triumphant over arch-rivals Pakistan for the third time in the tournament. Chasing a modest 147, India had stumbled to 20/3 within powerplay but Tilak Varma kept things under control and eventually finished unbeaten on 69 to fire their side to a five-wicket victory.

While answering a question about his form during the press conference, he stated:

"Kitna bada sawaal hai. Form ka toh aisa hai sir, main zyaada believe karta hoon main nets mein kya kar raha hoon. Main preparation mein kitna spot on hoon, woh sab cheezon mein zyaada focus karta hoon. Match pe aane ke baad sab kuch auto pilot pe chalta hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai I'm not out of form, I'm out of runs I feel. Toh aa jaayenge, baaki bhagwan dekh raha hai upar se. Acche se karte rahoge toh mil hee jaayega time pe."

(It's such a big question. Sir, form is like I believe more about what I'm doing in nets. How spot-on I am with my preparation, I focus on those things. After coming into the match, everything is on auto-pilot mode. I feel I'm not out of form, I'm out of runs. It will come, God is watching from above. If we do the right things, results will come at the right time.)

"I’ve always been a character who likes to protect everyone in a team and team environment" - Suryakumar Yadav

In an interview with RevSportz after the tournament, the 35-year-old said he has always believed in supporting the team and wanted to be a leader instead of captain. He elaborated:

"I’ve always been a character who likes to protect everyone in a team and team environment. I believe if you stand beside someone who is doing well, they will be happy. But when you stand beside someone who is not in a good space, that is the time when you need a leader around. I have always said that I don’t want to be a captain, I want to be a leader. So when you support them when things are not going well, and then the player is on the top, you’ll see the difference."

The title victory proved to be India's 9th Asia Cup crown.