'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

Shubman Gill has broken his silence after being officially named India’s new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma in a significant leadership shift. Expressing a mix of humility and ambition, the young opener called the appointment “the biggest honour” of his career so far. Speaking about the new responsibility, Gill said he was proud to lead the country in one-day cricket and sees the role as both a privilege and a challenge.

Gill’s immediate focus is on building a strong foundation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. He acknowledged that the path to the next World Cup is long, but it begins now. With around 20 ODIs scheduled before the tournament, Gill noted that this period is crucial for team-building, experimentation, and finalising the core group that will carry India’s hopes in 2027.

"It is the biggest honour to lead your country in one-day cricket, and to lead a side that has done well, it is immense pride for me, and I hope I will be able to do great. I think we have about 20 ODIs before we play the World Cup, and that is the ultimate goal. So everything that we play and all the players that we play, they will try to play their best, and hopefully we will be ready before we go to South Africa and win the World Cup," said Gill.

Shubman Gill’s first response as captain was grounded in clarity and ambition. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledged the expectations, and looked ahead with a clear plan. If his leadership journey continues on this path, India may well be preparing to hand over the next era of ODI cricket to capable hands.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has provided much-needed clarity on the recent decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the captain of India’s ODI side for the upcoming series against Australia.

Speaking to the media, Agarkar said, “It is practically impossible to have three different captains for three different formats. And right now, ODIs are the least played format. The plan is to give Gill time to adjust” He added that the current focus of the team management and selectors is firmly on the upcoming T20 World Cup, and decisions are being made accordingly to streamline leadership roles and reduce overlap.

Gill’s appointment has sparked widespread discussion, with many welcoming the move as preparation for the future, while others raised concerns about the timing. However, Agarkar’s comments make it clear that the decision was taken after thoughtful consideration, and not as a reactionary measure.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming on the horizon, India's roadmap appears to involve focused leadership in each format, but with a strong core group that includes both experienced veterans and promising young players. As things stand, Gill is being groomed for a leadership role that will likely become more prominent in the years ahead.