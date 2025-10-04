'Why Did He Do That?': Netizens React As Ajit Agarkar Avoids Handshakes With Fans After Announcing Squad For IND Vs AUS Series

Image: rushiii_12/X

Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar has come under fire from fans online after he was seen avoiding physical contact with supporters outside the ground following the announcement of India’s squad for the Australia series. Although Agarkar did stop and pose for photographs with fans, he was noticeably careful not to shake hands, even with young children who eagerly reached out to greet him.

The incident quickly drew criticism on social media, with many accusing him of being cold and unapproachable. The online reaction was swift and emotional. Memes and sarcastic commentary flooded social media platforms, many contrasting Agarkar’s distant demeanour with the typically warm and engaging attitude of Indian players. The visuals of him avoiding handshakes while maintaining a camera-ready smile only fuelled the sentiment that the gesture felt staged or lacking sincerity.

For many, especially the children involved, it wasn’t just about physical contact, it was about feeling seen and appreciated. A handshake, for them, is more than tradition; it’s a moment of connection with the sport they love.

Here's how the netizens reacted

As public frustration grows, several fans have urged Agarkar to address the situation and clarify whether it was due to a specific reason. Whether he chooses to respond or not, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about humility, accessibility, and the unwritten responsibilities that come with representing Indian cricket.