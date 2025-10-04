'When You See Someone...': Suryakumar Yadav Highlights Abhishek Sharma & Tilak Varma's Remarkable Performances Post Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

Image: BCCI/ANI/X

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav recently spoke at an event about the rising talent in the Indian cricket setup, highlighting young players Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma for their dedication and performances. Yadav shared insights into mentoring the next generation, emphasizing the importance of patience, consistency, and staying true to one’s game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“When you see someone working very hard, a spark in someone, for example, Abhishek Sharma, I have seen him bat, how he reached the top level,” Yadav said. He recounted advising Abhishek during a rough patch: “When I told him that you would open for India for quite some time, he did not have a few good games. I told him to relax, not to change his identity, just keep batting. Anything that has a team goal in it, he will always be part of the side.”

Yadav also spoke about Tilak Varma, lauding his remarkable performances in the Asia Cup. “I told the same thing to Tilak Varma. The way he batted in Asia Cup was amazing,” he added, highlighting the young batter’s calmness under pressure and ability to rise to big occasions.

The Indian skipper’s comments reflect the growing emphasis on nurturing talent and creating a strong pipeline for the future. By encouraging young players to stay consistent and focused on team goals, Yadav hopes to build not just individual success stories, but a cohesive and formidable Indian side for T20 cricket.

These remarks underline the importance of mentorship within the Indian cricket team, showing how senior players like Yadav are actively guiding emerging stars to achieve their potential while contributing to the team’s long-term vision.

'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video

In a revealing interview, young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma opened up about the unwavering support he received from skipper Suryakumar Yadav during a challenging phase in his early international career. Speaking on the podcast “Breakfast with Champions,” Abhishek shared how Suryakumar’s faith in him shifted his entire mindset. The turning point came when SKY told him, “Even if you get out for 15 ducks in a row, you will still play. I can give it to you in writing.” This moment of reassurance gave Abhishek the confidence to stop playing under pressure and start expressing himself freely on the field.

Abhishek recalled that early in his India stint, he was bogged down by the fear of failure and was more focused on preserving his wicket than playing his natural aggressive game. He admitted to being unsure about his place in the team and even asked Suryakumar if he would still be in the playing XI after multiple failures. To his surprise, the skipper reaffirmed his belief, saying he wouldn’t be dropped no matter how many times he got out for zero. That statement, Abhishek said, helped free him from the mental trap of overthinking and allowed him to play with a fearless approach.

This show of faith from the Indian captain played a significant role in Abhishek’s turnaround. The left-handed batter went on to score 314 runs in the Asia Cup 2025, eventually being named Player of the Tournament. More than the runs, it was his freedom at the crease that stood out, something he credits to the confidence Suryakumar instilled in him. In a sport where statistics often overshadow intent, such leadership grounded in trust and long-term vision is rare and invaluable.

The episode with Suryakumar Yadav stands out not just as a heartwarming story, but also as a lesson in leadership. In an environment where players are often judged by numbers alone, Suryakumar chose to see potential beyond performance. That simple act of belief didn’t just give Abhishek a second chance, it helped unlock his best cricket.