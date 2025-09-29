'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

Image: ANI/X

India’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final not only thrilled cricket fans across the nation but also drew praise from the highest office in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a celebratory post on social media, lauded the Indian team with a clever remark, writing: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

The reference to “Operation Sindoor,” a successful mission by Indian forces, was symbolic, comparing the team’s clinical win to a well-executed national operation. The tweet instantly went viral, capturing the nation's mood and uniting cricket and patriotism in a single line.

Reacting on the PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely."

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well."

The final match saw India chasing down Pakistan’s target with composure and strength, sealing the game with five wickets in hand. The atmosphere in the stadium, and across the nation, was electric. It was a reminder that cricket continues to be one of the strongest unifiers in India, and moments like these become part of the country's collective memory.

Following India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, captain Suryakumar Yadav made an emotional and patriotic gesture that has won hearts across the nation. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Indian skipper announced that he would be donating his match fees from all games of the tournament to the Indian Army.

“I personally want to give my match fees of all the games which I played in this tournament to the Indian Army,” Suryakumar said, his voice filled with emotion.

India won the final by five wickets, successfully chasing Pakistan’s target of 147 in 19.4 overs, with standout performances from Tilak Varma (69) and Shivam Dube (33). Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul had helped restrict Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

While the victory was sweet for Indian fans, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s post-match dedication that became the moment of the evening. His announcement was met with applause from the press room and later celebrated widely on social media. Many users praised the Indian captain not only for leading the team with poise and grit throughout the tournament but also for using his platform to honor the armed forces.

The tournament itself was marked by high-intensity matches and tense moments both on and off the field, particularly in the context of ongoing India–Pakistan diplomatic tensions. The emotional weight of the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred earlier in the year, lingered throughout the Asia Cup, with gestures of solidarity for the Indian Armed Forces seen across the Indian camp.