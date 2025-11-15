 Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone PickleBall League Season 3 Witnesses Thrilling Action
Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone PickleBall League Season 3 Witnesses Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone PickleBall League Season 3 Witnesses Thrilling Action

The Ozone PickleBall League Season 3, underway from 14th to 16th November at Goregaon, Mumbai, opened with thrilling rallies and nail-biting finishes across the Women’s, Men’s, and Mixed Doubles categories. The courts buzzed with intensity as top talents battled point-for-point in a display of skill, precision, and teamwork.

In the Women’s Doubles, the day witnessed two close contests. Naveena/Sneha edged out Girija/Ruchita in a dramatic finish, clinching a 15–14 victory. In another tightly fought match, Bella/Sonu overcame Divya/Durva with a 15–13 win, showcasing excellent coordination under pressure.

The Men’s Doubles delivered high-voltage action, with several matches going down to the wire. Nimesh/Karan secured a narrow 15–14 win against Tavish/Soham, while Bharat/Pratik put on a commanding performance to defeat Ravi/Mohit 15–9. Shrejit/Shaurya continued the momentum, overpowering Ranvijay/Ravi 15–7, and in another intense clash, Shaan/Rishabh prevailed over Jatin/Himanshu 15–12.

The Mixed Doubles category kept the excitement alive as Krrish/Girija registered a confident 15–9 win against Mukund/Sarita. Vansh/Daksh scripted a narrow 15–14 victory over Karan/Atharva, while Pratham/Vishal defeated Mehul/Himanshu with a clinical 15–12 finish. The final match saw Deva/Durva emerge victorious in a thrilling 15–14 encounter against Pratham/Bela, closing the day on a high.

With consistent performance and standout gameplay, Soham and Naveena were named the Players of the Day, earning well-deserved recognition for their exceptional contributions on court.

Day 1 of the Ozone PickleBall League Season 3 set a dynamic tone for the competition, promising even more electrifying matches in the days ahead.

