 IPL Retention Day: Major Release Decisions Expected As Franchises Prepare For Strategic Overhauls Ahead Of Auction
Mini-auctions in the Indian Premier League rarely trigger major overhauls, with teams typically relying on the principles of supply versus demand and performance versus price. This season, too, most big-ticket players appear secure ahead of Retention Day.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
Image: IPL/X

Mini-auctions in the Indian Premier League rarely trigger major overhauls, with teams typically relying on the principles of supply versus demand and performance versus price. This season, too, most big-ticket players appear secure ahead of Retention Day. Among the costliest names from last year’s mega auction in Jeddah, only Venkatesh Iyer currently fits the release profile, with Kolkata Knight Riders reportedly preparing to part ways with him.

Iyer, bought for ₹23.75 crore, delivered just 142 runs in 11 matches, a return far below expectations. While KKR have valued him across previous seasons, his output did not justify the investment. There remains a chance the franchise will attempt to buy him back at a lower price, but for now he joins Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje among those likely to be released. Meanwhile, KKR are set to enter the mini-auction with a sizeable purse of ₹35–40 crore, positioning them to target a star like Cameron Green.

Contrary to speculation, Knight Riders will retain captain Ajinkya Rahane, who finished last season as their highest scorer with 390 runs. A potential trade for KL Rahul with Delhi Capitals fell through after internal pushback from DC’s ownership, keeping Rahane at the helm. SunRisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are planning to retain Heinrich Klaasen despite a modest season, and have completed an all-cash trade sending Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK & RR are active in the trade window

LSG have been active in the trade market, also acquiring Arjun Tendulkar and retaining the injury-prone but highly promising Mayank Yadav. However, they will release Ravi Bishnoi after a below-par year and are likely to move on from David Miller and potentially Shamar Joseph. Their decisions reflect a shift in confidence toward emerging performers like Digvesh Rathi.

The bottom-two teams from last season, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, are leading the release activity. Their high-profile Jadeja–Samson trade is expected to go through soon. CSK are likely to part ways with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi and others, while RR may release Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka and more as they reshape their squad.

On the other hand, top-performing teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are proceeding with minimal changes. RCB may release players like Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone, while Punjab are considering Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie for release. Mumbai Indians have secured Mayank Markande in a trade and may retain Jonny Bairstow, though Will Jacks remains uncertain. Delhi Capitals are expected to release T Natarajan and Jake Fraser-McGurk as they finalize their retention list.

