IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post

Mohammed Shami | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants have teased a move for Mohammed Shami ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline. The franchise posted a picture of Shami's dismissal of Ben Stokes during the World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium. The veteran had signed for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, but struggled for form and fitness.

The post all but confirms LSG's move to get the UP-born Bengal pacer. Shami's future has been a major talking point leading up to the deadline. Sunrisers Hyderabad had earlier refrained from trading the veteran pacer, but have relented with Lucknow offering to take their 10 crore player of their hands. The 35-year-old picked up just 6 wickets, conceding at over 11 an over.

For Lucknow, there is an obvious emotional appeal of having a local player in their ranks. LSG's pace unit struggled overall last season and they will hope Shami can liven up the Ekana track.

LSG traded Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians for 2 crore and now Shami will fill the experienced hole in their pace attack. While the Bengal pacer might not be the same force as he was a few years ago, he could still be a potent force to be reckoned with. The impact player rule could help Rishabh Pant handle the 35-year-old's fitness better.