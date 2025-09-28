IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Once Again Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Salman Agha During Toss Time; Watch Video

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

In a moment that added yet another layer to the ever-intense India-Pakistan rivalry, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav once again refrained from participating in a handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha during the toss of the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. This marked the third consecutive instance during the tournament where Yadav chose not to engage in the traditional pre-match gesture between captains.

The first instance occurred during the group stage clash, followed by a repeat during the Super 4 encounter, both of which drew significant media attention. The Asia Cup final, being the biggest stage of the tournament, amplified the moment even further. As the two captains met for the toss under the floodlights in front of a packed stadium, Yadav remained consistent with his stance, once again avoiding the customary handshake.

As the Asia Cup 2025 final unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly on the players' performances. However, Suryakumar Yadav’s consistent avoidance of the handshake across all three India-Pakistan matches in the tournament has become a talking point, a quiet yet impactful moment that reflects the emotional weight these encounters often carry.

'They Can Do Whatever…': Salman Agha Reacts As Suryakumar Yadav Reportedly Skips Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, another flashpoint has emerged. According to reports, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly declined to appear for a joint pre-match photoshoot alongside Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. The decision has drawn attention amid ongoing tensions and heightened scrutiny surrounding India-Pakistan encounters.

When asked about Yadav’s absence during media interactions, Salman Agha responded with measured diplomacy. He stated that it was entirely up to the Indian team whether they wished to participate in the photoshoot. “They can do whatever they want, we will just follow the protocol,” Agha told reporters, signaling Pakistan’s intent to remain professional despite the situation.

Although India has already defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament, in both the group-stage and Super 4 matches, the final offers Pakistan a chance for redemption and a shot at the Asia Cup title. With both sides aware of the stakes, all eyes will be on the pitch as cricket takes center stage over controversies.