FC Goa Edge Mumbai City In Semi-Final To Set Up AIFF Super Cup Title Defence

Fatord: FC Goa entered their third AIFF Super Cup final after overcoming Mumbai City FC 2-1 in a pulsating semi-final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The defending champions were pushed to their limits, but two early first-half goals from Brison Fernandes (20') and David Timor (23') proved enough to set up a final showdown with East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC, who mounted a spirited second-half response and pulled one back through Brandon Fernandes, suffered a third straight semi-final exit in the competition.

The match began with remarkable drama even before kick-off as FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was sent off for a pre-match incident in the tunnel, Javier Siverio being brought in as a replacement in the starting XI, at the last minute. Goa did not lose their resolve despite having lost their leader.

Within 20 minutes, Manolo Marquez's men were in front following some poor defending from Mumbai City's Rubio. A cross from the left was not dealt with by the Spaniard, and the loose ball fell kindly to Brison Fernandes, who took his time before thundering a rising left-footed strike past Phurba Lachenpa. Fatorda erupted and Goa were ahead despite the early chaos.

Barely three minutes later, FC Goa doubled the advantage, and this time too, Mumbai City FC had only themselves to blame. David Timor, quiet until then, tried his luck from distance with a fierce left-footed drive from just outside the box. Although the shot came straight at Lachenpa, the goalkeeper horribly misjudged it, fumbling in awkward fashion and watching helplessly as the ball looped over him and into the net. Goa were now 2-0 up, fuelled by belief while Mumbai City looked shaken and sluggish.

The champions controlled possession for long stretches after the second goal, carving out more chances. Just before half-time, Timor almost curled in a spectacular free-kick, forcing Lachenpa into a sharp save. The goalkeeper then redeemed himself further by brilliantly denying Borja Herrera Gonzalez on the rebound.

But while Goa dominated, Mumbai were not without threat - Jorge Pereyra Diaz came agonisingly close when his strike cannoned off the crossbar, offering a reminder that the contest remained alive.

Mumbai City FC came out of the tunnel with renewed determination. Their intensity increased, and in the 52nd minute, they were handed a golden opportunity. Pereyra Diaz burst through the defence and was brought down by FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, leading to a penalty. Lallianzuala Chhangte stepped up but blasted his shot high over the bar. It was a moment that visibly rattled Mumbai and emboldened Goa.

Still, Mumbai refused to fade, and in the 59th minute, they reduced the margin. Pereyra Diaz released Brandon Fernandes, who, despite losing his footing, guided a superb effort into the bottom corner. The deficit was halved, and suddenly the match was alive with ferocity and urgency.

The final half-hour saw Mumbai City pile forward relentlessly. Chhangte tested Tiwari again, first with a long-range strike that was parried and then with a rebound he skied. Pereyra Diaz and Jorge Ortiz both carved out half-chances, only to find Tiwari in inspired form. Each save tightened Goa's grip on the game and frayed Mumbai's nerves.

As the minutes dwindled, Mumbai City hurled bodies forward, but Goa's disciplined and composed defensive line held firm and earned them a chance to defend their title on Sunday. The Gaurs, however, will be without the suspended Guarrotxena on Sunday.

