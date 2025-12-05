Dream11 Quits Online Gaming, Bets Big On Live Sports Community Streaming With New App

Dream11 App Logo

After the new online gaming bill that banned real-money gaming came into effect, one of the biggest affected players was Dream11. Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain chose to comply to the new rules, instead of contesting them, and stopped the RMG feature on its Dream11 app. Now, months later, the company has completely revamped its app, and have submitted for approval on App Stores. Reports suggest that Dream11 is shuttering its core online gaming operations completely and is relaunching as a live sports entertainment platform.

The move comes just months after India's new online gaming law banned real-money transactions, forcing the industry into a rapid overhaul. "We are entering sports entertainment platform and will become second screen for live sports viewers. The platform will allow viewers watch matches along with creators. The new app be go live on App Store, Playstore in the next 24 hours," he told NDTV Profit.

Once approved, the app promises to go live within days, enabling users to stream matches alongside top influencers and creators in an interactive format. This pivot from real-money gaming is a direct response to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which took effect in August and effectively outlawed real-money-based gaming platforms.

The legislation prohibits advertising, endorsements, and financial transactions tied to such games, while carving out space for e-sports and skill-based social gaming. Industry estimates peg the fallout at a Rs. 30,000 crore drop in transaction volumes this year alone, with smaller players hit hardest and payment gateways bracing for a 15 percent revenue dip. Dream11, once a market leader with millions of users wagering on cricket and other sports, was among the firms that halted real-money services overnight to comply.

Under the new model, Jain says that monetisation will lean on ads, with a premium ad-free tier slated for later rollout. Jain emphasised creator empowerment, pledging that influencers will claim the 'lion’s share' of revenue. The platform is already onboarding 'top quality' creators, with broader access planned soon.

Operationally, the pivot involves leaner staffing/ Dream11's 1,000-strong workforce will be trimmed to about 200 for the core app, with surplus talent redeployed to sister ventures like Dream Money, FanCode, Dream Sports AI, and Dream Cricket.

Approval timelines for the app remain fluid, but Jain expressed confidence in a swift launch to capture the IPL and international cricket seasons ahead.