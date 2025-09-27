IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super Over: Why Dasun Shanaka Was Adjudged Not Out Despite Being 'Run Out' By Sanju Samson? Explained Here

Image: Sony LIV/X

During the Super Over of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka, a moment involving Sri Lankan player Dasun Shanaka created widespread confusion. On the fourth ball of the Super Over, Shanaka was given out caught behind off Arshdeep Singh by the on-field umpire. However, just as this decision was made, the Indian players also appealed for a run-out, believing that Shanaka was out of his crease when the stumps were broken by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

What followed left many fans puzzled. Despite replays clearly showing that Shanaka was short of his crease, the third umpire ruled him not out for the run-out. The reason for this lies in the cricket laws concerning when the ball becomes “dead.” According to the rules, once a batter is adjudged out in any manner, such as caught behind, the ball is considered dead from that exact moment. That means no further play is allowed on that delivery, and no second dismissal, like a run-out, can occur once the initial decision has been made.

In Shanaka’s case, the umpire had already declared him out caught behind. As soon as that happened, the ball became dead. So, even though the stumps were broken and Shanaka was short of his ground, it was no longer a live play. The run-out could not be considered valid. The rules are clear: once a batter is out and the ball is dead, nothing that happens afterward can count as part of that delivery.

The UltraEdge technology showed no contact between bat and ball, and eventually, the third umpire overturned the caught behind decision. However, since the ball had already been ruled dead at the moment of the first dismissal, Shanaka could not be given out run-out either. Umpire Gazi Sohel even clarified this to Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on the field, explaining that the sequence of decisions prevented a run-out from being considered.

This episode serves as a reminder that, in cricket, appearances can be misleading, and timing plays a crucial role in determining what is and isn't allowed under the laws of the game.

Did Suryakumar Yadav & Charith Asalanka Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Check Video

In a notable gesture ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka during the toss in Dubai. This moment drew attention as it stood in contrast to India's recent decision to avoid handshakes with Pakistani players during both the group stage and Super 4 matches of the tournament.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first in the match, which is taking place at the Dubai International Stadium. While the cricketing contest was set to be an intense one, the brief but respectful handshake between the two captains was seen as a moment of normalcy amid the emotionally charged atmosphere of the Asia Cup.

India’s decision to refrain from shaking hands with Pakistan in their earlier fixtures was interpreted as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The move was widely discussed and became a focal point in discussions surrounding sportsmanship and political tensions in the region.

Suryakumar himself was recently fined 30 percent of his match fee by the ICC for post-match comments in which he dedicated India’s win over Pakistan to the victims of the attack and to the Indian armed forces. The incident added further scrutiny to India-Pakistan cricketing relations during this year’s tournament.

With India now set to face Pakistan once again, this time in the final on Sunday in Dubai, all eyes will be on how both sides conduct themselves both on and off the field. The anticipation surrounding the final is high, not just for the cricketing rivalry, but also for the symbolism and emotions tied to each encounter.