Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Don’t Think They’ll Even Manage That', Abhishek Bachchan’s Sly Dig At Pakistan Team After Shoaib Akhtar's Goof-Up

Instagram: Abhishek Bachchan

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoiab Akhtar, during the cricket talk show, Game On Hai, was speaking about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming Asia Cup final against India. He said, “If Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn’t performed well.”

Well, by mistake, he mentioned Abhishek Bachchan's name instead of Abhishek Sharma. This became viral and made it to the headlines, and grabbed Bachchan's attention. We all know that the actor has a great sense of humour, so he took a sly dig at Pakistan's cricket team.

Replying to a news portal's tweet, Junior Bachchan wrote, "Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket."

Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kTy2FgB10j — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2025

Netizens React To Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet

Netizens have hilariously reacted to Abhishek's tweet. A netizen wrote, "Shoaib planning for Asia Cup, but looks like he’s preparing for Filmfare Awards (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Sir, Please don't get outside your home on 28th sep. Stay inside. Destroy their masterplan (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Brilliant Abhishek B great sense of humor ,you already had ample coaching & practice enough to bowl them over with your Ghoomer #Ghoomer (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming Movies

Talking about Abhishek's upcoming movies, the actor has King and Raja Shivaji lined up. Both movies are currently in production.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and others. Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji also features Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan.

Both films are slated to release in 2026.