 Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Don’t Think They’ll Even Manage That', Abhishek Bachchan’s Sly Dig At Pakistan Team After Shoaib Akhtar's Goof-Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentInd vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Don’t Think They’ll Even Manage That', Abhishek Bachchan’s Sly Dig At Pakistan Team After Shoaib Akhtar's Goof-Up

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Don’t Think They’ll Even Manage That', Abhishek Bachchan’s Sly Dig At Pakistan Team After Shoaib Akhtar's Goof-Up

During a talk show, former Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar, said, “If Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order?" He by mistake mentioned Abhishek Bachchan instead of Abhishek Sharma. This grabbed Bachchan's attention and he took a sly dig at Pakistan's cricket team. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Abhishek Bachchan

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoiab Akhtar, during the cricket talk show, Game On Hai, was speaking about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming Asia Cup final against India. He said, “If Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn’t performed well.”

Well, by mistake, he mentioned Abhishek Bachchan's name instead of Abhishek Sharma. This became viral and made it to the headlines, and grabbed Bachchan's attention. We all know that the actor has a great sense of humour, so he took a sly dig at Pakistan's cricket team.

Replying to a news portal's tweet, Junior Bachchan wrote, "Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket."

Read Also
Delhi HC Protects Abhishek Bachchan's Personality Rights, Bars Illegal Use Of His Name
article-image

Netizens React To Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case

Netizens have hilariously reacted to Abhishek's tweet. A netizen wrote, "Shoaib planning for Asia Cup, but looks like he’s preparing for Filmfare Awards (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Sir, Please don't get outside your home on 28th sep. Stay inside. Destroy their masterplan (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Brilliant Abhishek B great sense of humor ,you already had ample coaching & practice enough to bowl them over with your Ghoomer #Ghoomer (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Read Also
After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan, Now Karan Johar Moves To Delhi HC To Protect His...
article-image

Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming Movies

Talking about Abhishek's upcoming movies, the actor has King and Raja Shivaji lined up. Both movies are currently in production.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and others. Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji also features Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan.

Both films are slated to release in 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Don’t Think They’ll Even Manage That', Abhishek Bachchan’s...

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Don’t Think They’ll Even Manage That', Abhishek Bachchan’s...

Thamma Trailer Is Good In Bits & Parts; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steals The Show In This Ayushmann...

Thamma Trailer Is Good In Bits & Parts; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steals The Show In This Ayushmann...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: 12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Makes It To Amitabh Bachchan's...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: 12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Makes It To Amitabh Bachchan's...

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological...

The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Tamil Psychological...