'As Many As 500 Million Viewers Today!': Mike Haysman & Sunil Gavaskar Ready To 'Fire Up' Commentary Broadcast Ahead Of IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final

Image: BCCI/X

As cricket fans across the globe prepared for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2025, renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman took to social media to underline the scale of the spectacle. Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of the clash in Dubai, Haysman declared the game as one of the biggest sporting events in the world, even bigger than America’s Super Bowl in terms of viewership.

His post read, "As many as 500 Million viewers today! Sunny Gavaskar and I are ready to fire up! A massive sporting event! Four times the SuperBowl audience!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The excitement in Haysman’s words captures what the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry represents, not just a match, but a global sporting phenomenon. His mention of Sunil Gavaskar, Indian cricket legend and fellow commentator, also hints at a powerful on-air pairing ready to deliver world-class analysis and energy for a truly global audience.

The claim of 500 million viewers may sound staggering to some, but it aligns with the historical magnitude of India vs Pakistan matches, especially in tournament finals. Previous encounters between the two nations in ICC and ACC events have regularly drawn massive global viewership numbers, owing to the fierce cricketing rivalry, deep-rooted national pride, and emotional stakes.

With legends in the commentary box and half a billion eyes on the game, the India vs Pakistan final isn’t just cricket, it’s an event that stops time, stirs emotion, and transcends borders.

'They Can Do Whatever…': Salman Agha Reacts As Suryakumar Yadav Reportedly Skips Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, another flashpoint has emerged. According to reports, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly declined to appear for a joint pre-match photoshoot alongside Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. The decision has drawn attention amid ongoing tensions and heightened scrutiny surrounding India-Pakistan encounters.

When asked about Yadav’s absence during media interactions, Salman Agha responded with measured diplomacy. He stated that it was entirely up to the Indian team whether they wished to participate in the photoshoot. “They can do whatever they want, we will just follow the protocol,” Agha told reporters, signaling Pakistan’s intent to remain professional despite the situation.

Although India has already defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament, in both the group-stage and Super 4 matches, the final offers Pakistan a chance for redemption and a shot at the Asia Cup title. With both sides aware of the stakes, all eyes will be on the pitch as cricket takes center stage over controversies.