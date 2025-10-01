 Team India Star Abhishek Sharma Achieves Highest-Ever Rating Points In T20Is After Asia Cup 2025 Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTeam India Star Abhishek Sharma Achieves Highest-Ever Rating Points In T20Is After Asia Cup 2025 Victory

Team India Star Abhishek Sharma Achieves Highest-Ever Rating Points In T20Is After Asia Cup 2025 Victory

Rapidly-rising Indian batting star Abhishek Sharma widened the gap between him and the rest by achieving the highest-ever rating points, while Varun Chakravarthy continued to top the bowling charts in the latest ICC T20 International Rankings issued on Wednesday. However, Pakistan's Saim Ayub has ended Hardik Pandya's run at the top of the T20I all-rounder rankings.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

Rapidly-rising Indian batting star Abhishek Sharma widened the gap between him and the rest by achieving the highest-ever rating points, while Varun Chakravarthy continued to top the bowling charts in the latest ICC T20 International Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Read Also
'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On...
article-image

However, Pakistan's Saim Ayub has ended Hardik Pandya's run at the top of the T20I all-rounder rankings.

Abhishek broke a record that has lasted for almost five years by reaching the highest-ever rating 931 points in the ICC Rankings following India's title-winning run at the just-concluded Asia Cup here.

The 25-year-old overtook the previous best rating of 919 points, which was achieved by England right-hander Dawid Malan in 2020, the ICC said in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate Educational Needs Of Central Govt Employees' Wards
Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate Educational Needs Of Central Govt Employees' Wards
'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi
'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi

The left-hander, who was adjudged player of the tournament in Asia Cup for his blazing form that helped him score at a strike rate of over 200, also surpassed the previous best ratings of teammates Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909).

Abhishek only made his international debut last year, but has put together an amazing record amassed a total of 314 runs at an average of 44.85 in the seven Asia Cup games.

He now leads England's Phil Salt in second place by a total of 82 rating points, while his India teammate Tilak Varma remains in third place in the batter rankings after his 213 runs at the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka right-hander Pathum Nissanka gains two spots to improve to fifth with a new career-high rating following his 261 runs at the Asia Cup, while teammate Kusal Perera (up two places to ninth), Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 rungs to 13th) and India's Sanju Samson (up eight spots to 31st) also made gains following some impressive efforts at the same tournament.

Varun Chakravarthy retains top ranking in T20Is

Chakravarthy remained the No.1 ranked bowler in T20I cricket after seven scalps at the Asia Cup, with teammate Kuldeep Yadav (up nine spots to 12th), Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (up 12 places to equal 13th) and Bangladesh tweaker Rishad Hossain (up six rungs to 20th) among the big movers on the latest rankings.

Saim Ayub displaced Pandya to claim top spot in the all-rounders' category for the first time.

Ayub was in horrendous batting form but did well with the ball collecting eight wickets and his efforts saw him rise four places overall and overtake Pandya in the No.1 spot for all-rounders.

Pandya dropped to second and eight rating points behind Ayub, while Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (up four spots to 13th) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (up three places to equal 30th) were the other players to make ground in the all-rounder category this week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test

'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test

Team India Star Abhishek Sharma Achieves Highest-Ever Rating Points In T20Is After Asia Cup 2025...

Team India Star Abhishek Sharma Achieves Highest-Ever Rating Points In T20Is After Asia Cup 2025...

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi Hands Over Trophy To Emirates Cricket Board After...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi Hands Over Trophy To Emirates Cricket Board After...

Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Refuses To Return Asia Cup 2025 Trophy & Winner's Medals To Team...

Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Refuses To Return Asia Cup 2025 Trophy & Winner's Medals To Team...