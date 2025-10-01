IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?

Team India and West Indies. | (Credits: X)

Team India captain Shubman Gill will captain in his first Test series at home as the Asian Giants face a quick turnaround following their Asia Cup 2025 victory at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the first Test of the home season as India will face the West Indies.

Gill, who was part of the squad that suffered a forgettable 3-0 defeat to New Zealand at home last year, heralded the new era by propelling India to a thrilling series draw 2-2 in England recently. The 25-year-old will take plenty of confidence from that and will be pumped to lead India at home as they hope to dominate the Caribbeans.

Meanwhile, the West Indies haven't won a Test in India since 1994. Moreover, Roston Chase's captaincy tenure got off to a torrid start as Australia consigned them to 3-0 hammering in their backyard recently, capped off by West Indies crumbling to 27 all out in Jamaica. The tourists have players to challenge India but need to play out of their skin to beat a well-drilled home side.

India vs West Indies squads:

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican (VC), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

When and where to watch Day 1 of IND vs WI 1st Test?

The toss on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad will take place at 9:00 am IST, while the play will kickstart at 9:30 IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar website and the application.