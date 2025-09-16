 'Bachpan Se Mere Saath Attachment Thi': Shubman Gill Praised By Abhishek Sharma's Father As Team India Star Comes Up With Respectful Gesture Amid Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Bachpan Se Mere Saath Attachment Thi': Shubman Gill Praised By Abhishek Sharma's Father As Team India Star Comes Up With Respectful Gesture Amid Asia Cup 2025; Video

'Bachpan Se Mere Saath Attachment Thi': Shubman Gill Praised By Abhishek Sharma's Father As Team India Star Comes Up With Respectful Gesture Amid Asia Cup 2025; Video

A star in the making, Gill made his international debut in 2019 and has become one of India's most prolific run-scorers across formats. The right-handed batter was recently appointed as Rohit Sharma's successor, leading the Test team to a 2-2 series draw in England. The Punjab-born cricketer also finished that series as the highest run-getter with 754.

article-image
Shubman Gill (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma's father Rajkumar heaped praise on Shubman Gill amid Asia Cup 2025. With Abhishek's father making an appearance during Team India's practice session ahead of the Pakistan game and Gill touching his feet, the former revealed that he has known the star cricketer since childhood.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on YouTube, Abhishek's father said when asked about Gill showing him respect:

"Woh kya hai ki woh Hindustan ka bahut bada star hai. Dil ka bhi bahut accha hai. Bachpan se mere saath ek attachment thi. Is vajah se mujhse pyaar bhi karte hain aur izzat bhi karte hain. Aur as a player, woh toh World-class player hain."

(He is indeed a massive star of Team India. He is also good by heart. He has been attached to me since childhood. Hence, he loves me and respects me a lot. As a player, he is world-class anyway.)

Team India storm to two comfortable wins in Asia Cup

Meanwhile, Team India have stormed to two comfortable wins in the 2025 edition of the multi-nation tournament. The Men in Blue started off by defeating UAE in Dubai with nine wickets to spare and demolished artch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at the same venue. With UAE's win over Oman, the Men in Blue have also officially progressed to the Super 4 stage.

India will next face Oman on September 19, Friday, hoping to continue their momentum.

