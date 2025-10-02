'Kisi Ko Interest Hee Nahin Hai': Spectator's Hilarious Assessment Goes Viral Amid Low Turnout In Ahmedabad For Day 1 Of IND vs WI 1st Test; Video

Roston Chase and Shubman Gill pose with the trophy (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

A spectator on day 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hilariously narrated how the people at the venue had no interest in watching the opening Test against the West Indies. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan showed a clip of Shubman Gill sitting in the dressing room and the spectators staring at the Indian skipper instead of watching the game.

Despite Team India's stellar show during the England tour, there has been a low turnout a the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the opening Test of the summer. Yet, the hosts dominated the proceedings with the ball on Day 1, skittling the Caribbeans for 162 as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets between them.

In a video emerged on social media, the fan said:

"Match chal raha hai bhai, kisi ko interest hee nahin hai bhai. Yahan par dekho bhai, andar Shubman Gill baitha hai. Kisi ko match nahin dekhna hai bhai, logon ko dekho bhai."

(Match is going on but nobody is interested. Look here, Shubman Gill is sitting. Nobody wants to see the match, look at the people here.)

Shubman Gill joins KL Rahul after B Sai Sudharsan perishes cheaply

Meanwhile, Gill joined KL Rahul at the crease after visiting captain Roston Chase got the wicket of B Sai Sudharsan for only 7. With the West Indies managing only 162 in their first innings, Indian openers Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal started cautiously before showers interrupted in Ahmedabad, keeping the players off the field for 20 minutes.

However, the home side took the attack to the opposition following the break, with Jaiswal going hammer and tongs. Jayden Seales halted India's charge by getting Jaiswal for 36, breaking a 68-run opening stand. The hosts are still only two down and the scales are heavily tilted towards them.