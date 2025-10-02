 'Same To Same Men's Cricket Team': Pakistan Trolled After Insipid Batting Performance Against Bangladesh To Open Their Women's World Cup 2025 Campaign
Pakistan women's cricket team produced a shambolic batting performance to open their World Cup 2025 campaign as Bangladesh skittled them for 129 in an innings that lasted only 38.3 overs. Netizens reacted to their batting performance by claiming that women's cricket team is following the footsteps of the men's side, given the latter's struggles in Asia Cup 2025.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan women's cricket team were bowled out for 129 by Bangladesh (L). | (Credits: X)

After Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first, Bangladesh had them 2/2 after the first over as Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin perishing for golden ducks. The 42-run stand between Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim was the highest of the innings as the Women in Green failed to get any momentum going for them. Shamim top-scored for them with 23 as Pakistan's innings lasted only 38.3 overs. Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with a stunning haul of 3.3-3-5-3.

Marufa and Nahida Akter also picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Watch the below reactions of Pakistan's batting collapse:

Pakistan to face India on October 5 in Colombo

If Pakistan don't already face a daunting challenge against Bangladesh in defending a paltry 129, they will be up against a mighty Indian side on October 5, Sunday in Colombo. Pakistan are yet to defeat the Women in Blue in ODIs, losing all 11 games till date.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India opened their campaign with a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati. Despite losing six wickets with only 124 runs on the board, the Women in Blue managed to set the Lankans a daunting target of 270 in 47 overs, thanks to a century-stand between Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur.

With the ball, Deepti Sharma starred with three scalps to bowl Sri Lanka out for 211 in 45.4 overs.

