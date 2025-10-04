Shubman Gill Appointed Captain Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODI Series, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Named In Squad

Shubman Gill (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Having been appointed as Test captain recently, Shubman Gill has now replaced Rohit Sharma in the role for one-day international cricket as the selectors have unveiled the squad for the upcoming Australia tour. Rohit and Virat Kohli have also been named in the squad as the prolific batting duo are in line to play competitive cricket for the first time since IPL 2025.

Shreyas Iyer, one of the most instrumental cricketers in helping Team India win Champions Trophy 2025, has been appointed Gill's deputy. Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a return to the side, while Rishabh Pant still remains unavailable likely due to the injury, with Dhruv Jurel set to keep wickets. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series but is available for the T20I leg, while there was no place for Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-overs squad.

Team India's squads:

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Mohammed Siraj has made a comeback into the ODI set-up after being dropped for the Champions Trophy. He will shoulder seam-bowling duties along with Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. The T20 squad remains largely unchanged from the one that lifted the Asia Cup recently at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but Hardik Pandya is a notable miss from both squads due to a back injury.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19, with the first ODI set to be hosted by the Optus Stadium in Perth.