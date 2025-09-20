'We Want To Live...': Iceland Cricket's Witty Remark On Saim Ayub's 3 Consecutive Ducks Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Image: Amir/Tanuj/X

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub has come under sharp social media scrutiny after enduring a nightmare campaign in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The young left-hander failed to score a single run across three matches, prompting Iceland Cricket, known for their cheeky and satirical takes on global cricket, to deliver a stinging troll.

In a post that quickly went viral, Iceland Cricket wrote: “We want to live in a world of peace, prosperity, and equality, where no man or woman goes without, and thus Saim Ayub can buy a run.”

The sarcastic jab came after Ayub posted scores of 0 (1) against Oman, 0 (1) against India, and 0 (2) against UAE, leaving him with a total of 0 runs from 4 balls in the tournament. The line “can buy a run” is a nod to the phrase often used to describe batters so out of form that they can’t even “buy” a run at the crease.

Saim Ayub, once hailed as one of Pakistan’s most promising T20 prospects, came into the Asia Cup with expectations of making an impact at the top of the order. But the 23-year-old’s campaign has instead turned into a statistical anomaly, being dismissed for a duck in all three group stage appearances.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have advanced to the Super 4 stage, but Ayub’s form, or lack thereof, will be a pressing concern heading into tougher fixtures. Whether the team management will persist with him or opt for a reshuffle remains to be seen.

'We Have Said A Few Naughty Things...': Iceland Cricket's Witty Take On Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs OMA Clash

In a tournament filled with drama, delays, and diplomatic undertones, Iceland Cricket has emerged as an unlikely but hilarious voice of commentary. Known for its quirky presence on social media, the Iceland Cricket board once again grabbed attention with a tongue-in-cheek post amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the account wrote, "We have said a few naughty things during the Asia Cup so far, but to be honest the way the tournament has gone, it has been free social media gifts every day. We aren't complaining. It will soon be very dark up here."

The post, laced with sarcasm, quickly went viral, much like many of their earlier remarks. It arrived just hours before the India vs Oman clash. Whether it’s handshake drama, referee debates, or political tensions bleeding into cricket, the Asia Cup 2025 has offered plenty of content for satire, something Iceland Cricket has been more than willing to capitalize on.

As the Asia Cup continues with its high-octane matches and high-profile narratives, Iceland Cricket’s witty running commentary is proving to be an unexpected highlight of the tournament’s digital backdrop.