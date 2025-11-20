Ashes 2025: Australia vs England Live Streaming, Schedule, Squad Details

Image: ICC/X

The much-awaited Ashes Series between Australia and England finally returns with the opening match scheduled to be played in Perth on November 21, 2025. The series holds importance for England, who are yet to lift the trophy down under since 2010/11. Australia will miss key players, captain Pat Cummins (back injury) and pacer Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) for the opening match. However, they will be banking on home advantage and try and put visitors under pressure throughout the series.

Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett will fill seamer slots while specialist opener Jake Weatherald will be making his debut. England's pace attack is stacked: Archer, Wood, Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Carse and Matthew Potts, among others. Ben Stokes' big-game experience will also matter. Let's check out dates, timings, squads and live-streaming in India.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 Schedule & Timings

1st Test: Perth Stadium, Perth

Date: 21 November,Friday

Time: 8 am IST

2nd Test: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date: 4 December,Thursday

Time: 10 am IST

3rd Test: Adelaide Oval

Date:17 December, Wednesday

Time: 5:30 am IST

4th Test: MCG, Melbourne

Date: 26 December,Friday

Time: 5 am IST

5th Test: SCG, Sydney

Date: 4 January 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 5 am IST

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Mark Wood.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 Live Telecast & Streaming

Fans in India can catch the action of all five Tests, which will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 live streaming details

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 matches will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.