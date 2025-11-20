 Ashes 2025: Australia vs England Live Streaming, Schedule, Squad Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAshes 2025: Australia vs England Live Streaming, Schedule, Squad Details

Ashes 2025: Australia vs England Live Streaming, Schedule, Squad Details

The series holds importance for England, who are yet to lift the trophy down under since 2010/11. Australia will miss key players, captain Pat Cummins (back injury) and pacer Josh Hazlewood (hamstring), for the opening match.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

The much-awaited Ashes Series between Australia and England finally returns with the opening match scheduled to be played in Perth on November 21, 2025. The series holds importance for England, who are yet to lift the trophy down under since 2010/11. Australia will miss key players, captain Pat Cummins (back injury) and pacer Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) for the opening match. However, they will be banking on home advantage and try and put visitors under pressure throughout the series.

Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett will fill seamer slots while specialist opener Jake Weatherald will be making his debut. England's pace attack is stacked: Archer, Wood, Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Carse and Matthew Potts, among others. Ben Stokes' big-game experience will also matter. Let's check out dates, timings, squads and live-streaming in India.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 Schedule & Timings

1st Test: Perth Stadium, Perth

FPJ Shorts
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts In Nepal, Curfew Imposed In Several Parts Of Country; Video
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries
US President Donald Trump Supports Legal Migration, Will Welcome 'Thousands Of People' From Abroad To Train American Workers In Tech-Related Industries
Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend
Customers Using AI Images To Ask For Refund; Mumbai Dessert Shop Exposes New Food Trend
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Calls For Child-Centric Reforms In State's Education Sector

Date: 21 November,Friday

Time: 8 am IST

2nd Test: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date: 4 December,Thursday

Time: 10 am IST

3rd Test: Adelaide Oval

Date:17 December, Wednesday

Time: 5:30 am IST

4th Test: MCG, Melbourne

Date: 26 December,Friday

Time: 5 am IST

5th Test: SCG, Sydney

Date: 4 January 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 5 am IST

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Mark Wood.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 Live Telecast & Streaming

Fans in India can catch the action of all five Tests, which will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD.

Australia vs England Ashes 2025 live streaming details

The Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 matches will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Keep Cards Close On Shubman Gill's Availability, Kotak Confirms Fitness...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Keep Cards Close On Shubman Gill's Availability, Kotak Confirms Fitness...

Ashes 2025: Australia vs England Live Streaming, Schedule, Squad Details

Ashes 2025: Australia vs England Live Streaming, Schedule, Squad Details

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Help After Kolkata Nightmare, Visits Kamakhya Temple...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Help After Kolkata Nightmare, Visits Kamakhya Temple...

'Sarpanch Sahib Kara Do Party..': Yuzvendra Chahal Re-Unites With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer...

'Sarpanch Sahib Kara Do Party..': Yuzvendra Chahal Re-Unites With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer...

Shai Hope Becomes First Player In Cricket History To Score International Centuries Against All 12...

Shai Hope Becomes First Player In Cricket History To Score International Centuries Against All 12...