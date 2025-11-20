 'Sarpanch Sahib Kara Do Party..': Yuzvendra Chahal Re-Unites With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer In Viral Instagram Post
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the internet by storm with a picture posing with Shreyas Iyer. Chahal and Shreyas are teammates at Punjab Kings, where Iyer is captain of the side. After reaching the IPL 2025 Finals, both were retained despite being amongst the highest paid players in the franchise.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings stars Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer took the internet by storm in an Instagram post that has since gone viral. Chahal posed with his IPL captain with the duo visibly in a cheerful mood in front of the camera.

Shreyas is adorably addressed as Sarpanch by Punjab Kings fans, given his leadership of the group. Chahal adopted that moniker for his post. "Sarpanch Sahib Kara Doh Party," he captioned the same on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer were both retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. Shreyas led the side last year to the final where they lost out to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The PBKS skipper also top scored for his team, scoring 604 runs and striking at 175.07.

Iyer is currently recovering from a spleen injury. He was rushed to the hospital in Sydney earlier this month and spent a few weeks recuperating in Australia. The Punjab Kings captain has seemingly returned to India, confirmed by his reunion with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Shreyas is yet to be match fit, which is likely to keep him out of action from the IND vs SA ODI series. Had he been fit, it would have given him a good chance to captain India, given Shubman Gill is also recuperating from injury. Shreyas has become an integral part of India's ODI set up, finishing as the leading run getter in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

article-image

Yuzvendra Chahal endured a difficult season after being bought for a whopping 18 crore. Out of favour with the Indian team, the former RCB spinner picked up 16 wickets in 14 games. His economy was 9.55, the worst in his career. Despite that, Chahal had his moments, including a stunning hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings.

