Shai Hope Becomes First Player In Cricket History To Score International Centuries Against All 12 Test-Playing Nations Across Formats

Napier: West Indies ace batter Shai Hope scripted history after the veteran cricketer became the first player to hit international centuries against all 12 Test-playing nations, covering all formats.

The right-handed batter achieved this historic feat after he played an unbeaten knock of 109 off 69 deliveries, including 13 fours and four sixes against New Zealand in the rain-affected second ODI in Napier on Wednesday.

Before Hope, former India cricketer Rahul Dravid was the first to score a Test century in all 10 Test-playing countries and against nine Test-playing nations.

Notably, when Dravid played, there were 10 Test-playing nations, and when he retired in 2017, Afghanistan and Ireland recieved Test status.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also scored a century in Tests against nine Test-playing nations.

During his stupendous knock in the second ODI against Black Caps, Shai Hope achieved several milestones. The Caribbean batter levelled with legendary Brian Lara for the second-most centuries in ODIs for his country.

Hope became the second-fastest West Indies batter to reach the landmark of 6000 runs after the great Sir Viv Richards, who achieved the milestone in just 141 innings back in 1989.

Now in 147 ODIs and 142 innings, Hope has amassed 6097 runs at an average of 50.80, including 19 centuries and 30 fifties.

He equalled Lara's 19 centuries tally for the second-most hundreds in ODI cricket by a West Indies player. Hope is seven centuries away from toppling Chris Gayle's (25 hundreds) tally.

Talking about the match, Hope's crucial 109* helped Windies to post 247/9 in 34 overs during a rain-curtailed game, after New Zealand opted to field first.

Nathan Smith (4/42) and Kyle Jamieson (3/44) had a brilliant day with the ball for the hosts.

While chasing, openers Devon Conway (90 in 84 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Rachin Ravindra (56 in 46 balls with nine boundaries) played match-winning knocks.

The finishing touch was provided by Tom Latham (39* in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and captain Mitchell Santner (34* in 15 deliveries, with three fours and two sixes) as the Kiwis won the match by five wickets and three balls in hand.

Hope was named Player of the Match, while New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series.

