IND vs SA ODIs: If Shubman Gill Misses Out Due To Injury, Who Will Captain India?

India's troubles with Shubman Gill do not end with the Guwahati Test. The Indian captain is expected to miss out in the IND vs SA 2nd Test as he continues to recover from a neck spasm. The 26-year-old travelled with the squad but could not train, needing more time to get back to his best.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that Gill will undergo a fitness test on Friday. Should he miss out, the Indian captain will have a few days of rest before the IND vs SA ODIs. Gill's participation in the ODI series is touch and go given the nature of his injury and recovery.

"See, he is definitely recovering really well, because I also met him yesterday. Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening, because the physios and doctors have to decide whether, even if he is fully recovered, there's a chance of the spasm recurring during the match. That is very important," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

BCCI are yet to announce the squad for the IND vs SA ODIs with the series just 10 days away. A part of the reason could the selectors awaiting on updates of key personnel. While Gill remains in doubt, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is yet to resume training. Hardik Pandya is training but will mark a return with domestic cricket matches for Baroda. Jasprit Bumrah meanwhile is likely to be rested.

That leaves India with not many leadership options. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bring in vast leadership experience, Gambhir is unlikely to go back towards the veterans.

Who will captain India vs South Africa?

As things stand, KL Rahul and Axar Patel are two options in the Indian team. Rahul led in South Africa last year with a second string side to bag a series win. A regular in the ODI XI and with leadership experience, he would be the safe bet for Gambhir.

Axar Patel is another. The all-rounder unseated Ravindra Jadeja as India's spin bowling all-rounder. Patel was vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is before Shubman Gill's return to the side.

A left-field option would be Rishabh Pant. He is vice-captain in Tests and will lead the team in Guwahati. The left-hander is expected to return to the ODI squad in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Pant last played an ODI in 2024, this only appearance in the format in 3 years.