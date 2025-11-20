'Pretty Comical..': Steve Smith BRUTALLY ROASTS Monty Panesar For Sandpaper Sledge Ahead Of Ashes 1st Test; Video

Image Credit: X/Code Sports

Steve Smith has brutally taken down Monty Panesar in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Ashes 1st Test. The former spinner urged the England team and the media to make Smith feel 'guilty' for his involvement in the 2018 sandpaper gate. Smith was banned from leadership roles for two years but has since worked into being Pat Cummins' deputy.

"Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that’s a start, Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city, doesn’t really bother me those comments. Yeah, that’s as far as I’ll go with that one,” Smith said in his presser.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Smith's comments come after Panesar prodded the Aussie skipper about his involvement in the sandpaper-gate scandal.

“Say something like, ‘I don’t think it’s ethical that he’s the captain, I don’t think he played the game fairly’. Really get into him and make him feel guilty about it. Make him feel like, ‘they’re probably right, I shouldn’t be here, I shouldn’t be doing this,” Panesar said in the build up the Ashes.

Smith has a stellar record against England, with 12 centuries to his name. And as he has batted England out time and again, he did so with ease at his press conference. Smith came prepared, doing his research on Monty's appearance on UK quiz show Mastermind.

With Cummins ruled out with injury, Smith will lead the side in Perth. Australia have handed debuts to Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett, while Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne also make a comeback.

Meanwhile, the most probable England lineup includes bowlers like Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, captain Stokes, and Carse, all of whom can bowl at speeds of 90mph.

England have not won the Ashes in Australia since the 2010-11 series. Australia hold the urn after the 2023 series ended in a 2-2 draw.