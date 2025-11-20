Howzzat! MotoGP Star Riders Franco Morbidelli & Jack Miller Enjoy Fun Cricket Session Inside Paddock; Video

Image: MotoGP/X

MotoGP riders Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller offered fans an unexpected crossover of sports entertainment as they were spotted playing cricket ahead of the Ashes series between England and Australia, which begins on November 21. The light-hearted moment, shared widely on social media, brought together two worlds, motorcycle racing and cricket, in a playful display just days before Australia and England resume one of sport’s fiercest rivalries.

Morbidelli, the Italian rider known for his calm demeanour and smooth riding style, appeared to enjoy the unfamiliar challenge of wielding a cricket bat. Jack Miller, the Australian favourite and an avid lover of homegrown sports, took on the role of coach and competitor, showing Morbidelli the basics while also indulging in a few friendly deliveries. Their casual game drew laughs from the crew members around them, turning the paddock atmosphere into a relaxed pre-Ashes celebration.

The sight of MotoGP athletes engaging in cricket reflects the lighter side of the sport’s travel-heavy life, where riders often pick up local pastimes and immerse themselves in the cultures of the countries they visit. For Miller, the timing couldn’t have been more fitting, with the Ashes fever already gripping the nation. His enthusiasm during the mini-match was a nod to Australia’s deep cricketing heritage, while Morbidelli’s participation showed his willingness to embrace the fun with an open mind.

With the Ashes set to kick off in Australia on November 21, the playful interaction between the two riders added an extra bit of charm to the build-up. While the cricket world prepares for an intense showdown between Australia and England, MotoGP fans got a delightful glimpse of camaraderie and humour away from the race track. Moments like these highlight the universal joy of sport and the ability of athletes, regardless of discipline, to unite through shared experiences and spontaneous fun.

In a celebration that stunned fans and lit up social media, Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi made headlines not for his racing, but for an unusual show of affection toward his machine. After clinching victory at the Valencia Grand Prix, Bezzecchi playfully “proposed” to his Aprilia bike on the track, followed by a kiss, in a moment that fans are calling both hilarious and heartwarming.

The Italian rider, known for his bold riding and charismatic personality, had just completed a flawless race, marking one of the standout victories of his career. In an unplanned gesture, he dropped to one knee in front of his bike while holding the ring before planting a kiss on the bike’s bodywork. Cameras captured the entire sequence, and clips have since gone viral, sparking memes and affectionate commentary across MotoGP fan circles.

With the MotoGP season wrapping up, Bezzecchi’s Valencia antics are likely to remain one of the most talked-about moments of the year. Whether interpreted as humor, devotion, or pure celebration, the rider’s affectionate gesture has certainly left an unforgettable mark on the sport.