 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver thrilling football action as the tournament progresses in Mumbai from December 1 onwards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver thrilling football action as the tournament progresses in Mumbai from December 1 onwards. Featuring some of the city’s most prominent and competitive football clubs, the league has quickly gained momentum, attracting football enthusiasts and showcasing a high standard of play. The championship is expected to be a major platform for emerging talent while also providing intense competition among established teams vying for the prestigious title.

MILLAT FC vs KENKRE FC

MILLAT FC produced a breathtaking display of attacking football as they demolished KENKRE FC 10–0 in a completely dominant performance. From the opening whistle, MILLAT FC controlled the tempo of the game, enjoying 67% possession and dictating play across the field. Their relentless attacking approach resulted in 19 shots, with 12 hitting the target and consistently troubling the KENKRE FC defence. KENKRE FC struggled to cope with the pressure and managed only five shots, three of which were on target, despite having 33% possession. The match was played in a disciplined manner, with no yellow or red cards shown to either side, highlighting fair play despite the heavy scoreline. MILLAT FC were caught offside six times as they pushed forward aggressively, while both teams committed a similar number of fouls. The emphatic victory not only boosted MILLAT FC’s confidence but also sent a strong message to their rivals about their title ambitions.

FPJ Shorts
AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins February 11 At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here
AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins February 11 At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here
Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistan Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate
Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistan Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy...

'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...

'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded...

'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded...

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI;...

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI;...