Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver thrilling football action as the tournament progresses in Mumbai from December 1 onwards. Featuring some of the city’s most prominent and competitive football clubs, the league has quickly gained momentum, attracting football enthusiasts and showcasing a high standard of play. The championship is expected to be a major platform for emerging talent while also providing intense competition among established teams vying for the prestigious title.

MILLAT FC vs KENKRE FC

MILLAT FC produced a breathtaking display of attacking football as they demolished KENKRE FC 10–0 in a completely dominant performance. From the opening whistle, MILLAT FC controlled the tempo of the game, enjoying 67% possession and dictating play across the field. Their relentless attacking approach resulted in 19 shots, with 12 hitting the target and consistently troubling the KENKRE FC defence. KENKRE FC struggled to cope with the pressure and managed only five shots, three of which were on target, despite having 33% possession. The match was played in a disciplined manner, with no yellow or red cards shown to either side, highlighting fair play despite the heavy scoreline. MILLAT FC were caught offside six times as they pushed forward aggressively, while both teams committed a similar number of fouls. The emphatic victory not only boosted MILLAT FC’s confidence but also sent a strong message to their rivals about their title ambitions.