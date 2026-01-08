National Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment

Image: 100NUMAHECH8/X

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has suspended national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj following a serious allegation of sexual harassment made by a 17‑year‑old national‑level female shooter. The complaint alleges Bharadwaj called the athlete to discuss her performance during a competition at a hotel in Faridabad, where the alleged misconduct occurred.

Haryana Police registered an FIR at the Women’s Police Station in NIT Faridabad. Authorities are collecting evidence including CCTV footage, witness testimonies, and other forensic details as the investigation continues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the allegation, the NRAI barred Bharadwaj from all coaching duties pending the outcome of the inquiry. The federation said it took the action to ensure athlete safety and maintain the integrity of the sport, noting the gravity of the accusation.

The case has sparked renewed discussion about safeguarding measures in Indian sports, especially regarding minor athletes and the responsibilities of coaches and sporting bodies to protect them.