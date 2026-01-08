 National Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNational Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment

National Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment

The National Rifle Association of India has suspended shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj after a 17-year-old national-level female shooter accused him of sexual harassment at a Faridabad hotel during a competition. Haryana Police registered an FIR at the Women’s Police Station and are gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, witness statements, and forensic material, as the investigation goes on.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Image: 100NUMAHECH8/X

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has suspended national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj following a serious allegation of sexual harassment made by a 17‑year‑old national‑level female shooter. The complaint alleges Bharadwaj called the athlete to discuss her performance during a competition at a hotel in Faridabad, where the alleged misconduct occurred.

Haryana Police registered an FIR at the Women’s Police Station in NIT Faridabad. Authorities are collecting evidence including CCTV footage, witness testimonies, and other forensic details as the investigation continues.

Following the allegation, the NRAI barred Bharadwaj from all coaching duties pending the outcome of the inquiry. The federation said it took the action to ensure athlete safety and maintain the integrity of the sport, noting the gravity of the accusation.

The case has sparked renewed discussion about safeguarding measures in Indian sports, especially regarding minor athletes and the responsibilities of coaches and sporting bodies to protect them.

FPJ Shorts
National Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment
National Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, Champion Of Western Ghats Conservation, Dies At 83
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, Champion Of Western Ghats Conservation, Dies At 83
Telangana: Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As Speeding Car Crash Kills 4 Students In Chevella
Telangana: Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As Speeding Car Crash Kills 4 Students In Chevella
UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: List Of Recommended Candidates Out; Here's How To Check
UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: List Of Recommended Candidates Out; Here's How To Check

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of...

National Shooting Coach Ankush Bharadwaj Suspended After 17-Year-Old Female Shooter Accuses Him Of...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy...

'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...