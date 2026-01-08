 AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets To Seal 4-1 Ashes Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets To Seal 4-1 Ashes Series

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets To Seal 4-1 Ashes Series

Australia sealed a 4-1 Ashes series victory with a five-wicket win over England in the fifth Test at the SCG. The triumph marked a memorable farewell for Usman Khawaja, who ended his Test career as a winner. Key contributions from Alex Carey and Cameron Green ensured Australia chased down the 160-run target, cementing their dominance in the series.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

Australia claimed a 4-1 Ashes series win after securing a five-wicket victory in the fifth Test at the SCG, as Usman Khawaja bowed out as a winner in his farewell Test.

After bowling England out for 342 early on day five, Australia set themselves a 160-run target to win.

Chasing 160, the hosts made a brisk start, with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald putting on a 62-run opening partnership to set up Australia’s run chase.

The tourists, however, spoiled Usman Khawaja’s hopes of a fairytale finish, as Josh Tongue had him chopping on to his stumps for six.

FPJ Shorts
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
Samsung's Quarterly Operating Profit Surges Over 200% To Historic 20 Trillion Won
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls
'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy; VIDEO
'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy; VIDEO

Then a steady 40-run stand between Alex Carey (16 not out) and Cameron Green (22 not out) got the hosts over the line despite a brief stutter on an up-and-down fifth-day pitch.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc struck with the second new ball to bring an end to England’s second innings, removing Jacob Bethell shortly after the left-hander brought up his 150.

The 22-year-old Bethell shown admirable composure while batting with the tail, but Player of the Series Starc eventually found the edge on 154, with Alex Carey completing a straightforward catch behind the stumps.

Several Australian batters made starts in the chase, but Travis Head (29) and Jake Weatherald (34) were both undone by Josh Tongue.

A mix-up cost Marnus Labuschagne his wicket on 37, and Steve Smith (12) was beaten by a Will Jacks peach before Tongue forced Khawaja into a mistake.

Carey and Green took the sting out of the final English push, with a boundary by the former through cover, finishing off the match.

The victory boosts Australia's lead at the top of the World Test Championship 2025-2027 standings, now with 87.50 per cent of possible points.

New Zealand's series success against the West Indies means the Black Caps sit in second place.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy...

'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

AUS vs ENG, 5th Test: Usman Khawaja's Farewell Ends On A High As Australia Beat England By 5 Wickets...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...

Shocking NBA Moment! Trae Young Leaves Atlanta Hawks' Bench Mid-Game After Blockbuster Trade To...

'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded...

'That's Extremely Stupid': Tottenham's Head Coach Thomas Frank Defends Himself After Arsenal-Branded...

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI;...

Heartwarming Scenes! Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph On A Fan's Poster Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI;...