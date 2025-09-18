Ridiculous! Kusal Perera Pulls Off Spectacular Balancing Act To Take The Catch In SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Kusal Perera. | (Image Credits: X)

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Perera showcased his balance in stunning fashion to take an outstanding catch in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Perera balanced himself exceptionally well not to touch the boundary line and took it after returning to the boundary line.

The dismissal occurred in the 11th over of the innings as Darwish Rasooli looked to hit a six over the third man fielder. Although Perera was standing slightly inside the boundary line, he took the catch overhead and balanced himself and threw the ball inside the boundary line after realizing he was going over it. The 35-year-old took the catch comfortably after coming inside the boundary line. The third umpire checked it multiple times before ruling it out.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Perera had taken another spectacular catch in the powerplay, getting the better of Rahmanullah Gurbaz off Nuwan Thusara's bowling.

Afghanistan had won the toss and elected to bat first after winning the toss

Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan had won the toss and elected to bat first as both sides chase a win in the last match of Group B.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Afghanistan playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India and Pakistan have sealed their spots into the Super 4 round from Group A, with two wins each. Team India have the opportunity to make it three out of three in the tournament.