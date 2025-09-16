Tempers Flare! Rashid Khan Stares Down Saif Hassan After Dismissing Him During BAN Vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

Tempers flared momentarily in Abu Dhabi as Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan delivered not just a wicket but a charged moment of drama during the Asia Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the 7th over of Bangladesh’s innings, Rashid clean bowled Saif Hassan with a peach of a delivery and followed it up with an intense stare-down that caught the attention of players and viewers alike.

The incident occurred when Saif Hassan, looking to stabilise Bangladesh’s innings, misread a quicker delivery from Rashid. The ball crashed into the stumps and sent the bails flying. As Saif turned to walk back, Rashid locked eyes with him and held a piercing stare, his expression unreadable but clearly charged with emotion. The moment lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough to go viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Rashid Khan is known for his passion and intensity on the field, such visible expressions of aggression are relatively rare from the Afghan skipper.

This moment added a fiery edge to what has already been a gripping contest between the two sides. With stakes high in the Asia Cup 2025, such competitive flare-ups are perhaps inevitable and Rashid Khan once again reminded everyone of the intensity he brings not just with the ball, but with his presence.

Asia Cup 2025: Anshuman Rath's Shocking Dismissal Ignites Controversy In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video

A fierce debate erupted in the Asia Cup 2025 opener between Hong Kong and Afghanistan after Hong Kong’s Anshuman Rath was controversially given out for a golden duck in the first over of the match, leading to visible frustration and heated reactions.

Batting first, Afghanistan had posted a formidable total of 188/6, buoyed by powerful performances from Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai. However, their strong position on the scoreboard was undercut when Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Rath early in the innings. On the second ball of the over, a back-of-a-length delivery drifted away. Rath, attempting to play the ball, seemed to edge it, prompting the umpire to raise the finger. Rath, uncertain whether it had indeed grazed his bat, nearly called for a DRS review, but was persuaded otherwise by non-striker Zeeshan Ali.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Replays revealed a stark scene: the UltraEdge showed a clear gap between the ball and bat, and Rath’s gloves were nowhere near the shot. It was clear, had he opted for DRS, Rath would almost certainly have been deemed not out. The realization triggered visible anger, as Rath was seen directing his frustration towards his teammate for discouraging him from challenging the umpire's decision.

This dramatic dismissal and its fallout quickly became one of the flashpoints of the match, spotlighting the high stakes and prevailing emotions in high-pressure games like the Asia Cup.