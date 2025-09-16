Asia Cup 2025: Are Pakistan Withdrawing From Remainder Of The Tournament Amid Boycott Rumours? Report Claims Pre-Game Presser Cancelled Ahead Of UAE Match

Image: Sony LIV/X

The drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the team may be reconsidering its continuation in the tournament. According to reports, Pakistan’s pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of their crucial Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates, has been abruptly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation over a possible boycott or withdrawal from the tournament.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), centered around the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating in the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match in Dubai, an incident that the PCB termed as a breach of sportsmanship and disrespectful.

However, both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have reportedly declined the request, stating that the post-match conduct of the Indian team did not violate any specific code of conduct or disciplinary protocol. This denial has reportedly left PCB officials deeply frustrated, and over the past 48 hours, internal discussions within the board have raised the possibility of pulling the team out of the competition in protest.

While the PCB has not officially confirmed any such decision, the cancellation of the pre-game press conference is being interpreted by many as a sign that Pakistan’s participation in the match against UAE, and potentially the rest of the tournament, hangs in the balance. The silence from PCB officials and team management has only added to the uncertainty.

Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?

Pakistan has threatened to boycott their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE, upset over the actions of match referee Andy Pycroft following the handshake controversy with India. If they go ahead with the boycott, it could cost them a place in the Super 4 stage.

According to tournament rules, if a team refuses to play, it is counted as a forfeit, and the other team (UAE, in this case) would automatically get the win and the points. This would leave Pakistan with just 2 points from 3 matches, while UAE would move ahead and join India in the Super 4.

Former cricketers and fans are watching closely to see if Pakistan actually follows through. If they do, they could be eliminated from the tournament, and this could also affect future matches and Pakistan’s relationship with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the ICC.

As of now, no official decision has been made by the PCB, but the situation continues to gain attention and could have big consequences on and off the field.