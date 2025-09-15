IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Former Pakistan Cricketers Spark Outrage As Team India Refuses To Shake Hands With Pakistani Players; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

Former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal and Basit Ali have reacted strongly after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Team India did not shake hands with Pakistani players following their Asia Cup 2025 match. The incident has caused quite a stir, especially after Pakistan players were seen waiting near the field while the Indian team walked off to their dressing room.

Suryakumar also skipped the usual handshake during the toss with Pakistan captain Salman Agha. After India won the match, he and Shivam Dube were seen heading straight to the dressing room, closing the door behind them, leaving no chance for any post-match interaction.

Reacting to the incident on live television, former Pakistan players Kamran Akmal and Basit Ali expressed disappointment. Kamran said that while the Indian players may have been under pressure, this kind of behaviour was childish and hurt the spirit of the game. Basit Ali added that if such actions continue, it could damage cricket’s image and make things worse in future matches.

The matter has sparked debate among fans and experts, with some supporting India’s actions as a political statement and others calling for professionalism and sportsmanship to be upheld.

'We Stand With The Families Of...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Watch Full Statement

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

The Indian captain’s statement follows a series of emotionally charged developments during the Asia Cup, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post, which many in India viewed as mocking the suffering caused by the Pahalgam attack. The post-match tension also reached a symbolic peak when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, walking off the field after the win, a gesture many viewed as a silent protest.