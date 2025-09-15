'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

Former Indian cricketer and well-known commentator Atul Wassan has spoken out strongly on the ongoing controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan handshake incident at the Asia Cup 2025. The post-match snub, where Indian players reportedly walked off without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, has sparked fierce debate across social media and cricketing circles. Now, Wassan has weighed in with a firm stance supporting the Indian team’s actions.

Speaking to the media, Wassan said, “I had said earlier that they were compelled to play the match, but they (Indian team) should not be acknowledged. We are angry. They (Pakistan) want us to normalise it because they get validation, but we must not give them that; just ignore it.” His comments reflect the emotional and political complexities that continue to surround India-Pakistan cricket relations.

The Asia Cup match, already high in tension, ended with controversy when Indian players exited the field immediately after the game, choosing not to engage in the customary handshakes. Pakistan’s players, visibly waiting on the field, were reportedly left surprised and disappointed. The incident has led to criticism from some quarters, while others, like Wassan, see it as a deliberate and justifiable move.

As the debate continues, Atul Wassan’s comments have added more fuel to an already fiery discussion. His position clearly aligns with the belief that sport cannot be separated from the broader political climate and that sometimes, silence or refusal to engage is a message in itself.

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

The Indian captain’s statement follows a series of emotionally charged developments during the Asia Cup, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post, which many in India viewed as mocking the suffering caused by the Pahalgam attack. The post-match tension also reached a symbolic peak when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, walking off the field after the win, a gesture many viewed as a silent protest.