 'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

As the debate continues, Atul Wassan’s comments have added more fuel to an already fiery discussion. His position clearly aligns with the belief that sport cannot be separated from the broader political climate and that sometimes, silence or refusal to engage is a message in itself.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/X

Former Indian cricketer and well-known commentator Atul Wassan has spoken out strongly on the ongoing controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan handshake incident at the Asia Cup 2025. The post-match snub, where Indian players reportedly walked off without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, has sparked fierce debate across social media and cricketing circles. Now, Wassan has weighed in with a firm stance supporting the Indian team’s actions.

Speaking to the media, Wassan said, “I had said earlier that they were compelled to play the match, but they (Indian team) should not be acknowledged. We are angry. They (Pakistan) want us to normalise it because they get validation, but we must not give them that; just ignore it.” His comments reflect the emotional and political complexities that continue to surround India-Pakistan cricket relations.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After...
article-image
Read Also
'Today The Big Match Is Finally Upon Us...': Iceland Cricket's Sarcastic Post Goes Viral Ahead Of...
article-image

The Asia Cup match, already high in tension, ended with controversy when Indian players exited the field immediately after the game, choosing not to engage in the customary handshakes. Pakistan’s players, visibly waiting on the field, were reportedly left surprised and disappointed. The incident has led to criticism from some quarters, while others, like Wassan, see it as a deliberate and justifiable move.

As the debate continues, Atul Wassan’s comments have added more fuel to an already fiery discussion. His position clearly aligns with the belief that sport cannot be separated from the broader political climate and that sometimes, silence or refusal to engage is a message in itself.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption

'We Stand With The Families Of...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Watch Full Statement

Following India’s emphatic 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a heartfelt statement that went far beyond the game. In the post-match presentation, Yadav said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground to smile. ”

The match, already steeped in emotion due to recent political and social tensions, saw India chase down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 with ease, finishing at 131/3 in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar, who led from the front and hit the winning runs, used the moment not to gloat but to send a message of solidarity and national unity.

The Indian captain’s statement follows a series of emotionally charged developments during the Asia Cup, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post, which many in India viewed as mocking the suffering caused by the Pahalgam attack. The post-match tension also reached a symbolic peak when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, walking off the field after the win, a gesture many viewed as a silent protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy...

'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy...

Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹3.57 Crore Richard Mille Watch During India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹3.57 Crore Richard Mille Watch During India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In...

Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In...

Mohammad Yousuf's Bizarre Advice Of Resting Fakhar Zaman For India-Pakistan Match Sparks Trolls,...

Mohammad Yousuf's Bizarre Advice Of Resting Fakhar Zaman For India-Pakistan Match Sparks Trolls,...