'A Tight Slap': Netizens React As Team India Refuses To Shake Hands With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025

Image: Sony LIV/X

India’s 7-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai sparked not only headlines for the on-field performance but also for the controversial post-match gesture or lack thereof. After chasing down Pakistan’s modest target of 128 runs, Indian players, including captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, walked off the field without shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, leaving fans and netizens buzzing.

Social media erupted within minutes of the match ending, with users divided over the team’s decision. Many praised India’s players, seeing the move as a silent but powerful statement of solidarity with the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s armed forces during Operation Sindoor. Supporters highlighted that the gesture was more than cricket, it was national sentiment and respect for victims.

Cricket analysts noted that the decision also reflected the charged atmosphere surrounding Indo-Pak matches, which often carry a weight far beyond runs and wickets. The backdrop of recent events, including Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post and lingering public outrage over the Pahalgam tragedy, amplified the impact of the post-match gesture.

Here's how the netizens reacted

For now, the moment has left a lasting impression online, proving once again that in Indo-Pak cricket, even off-field actions can create as much discussion as performances on it. Netizens continue to share opinions, with videos and reactions circulating widely, ensuring that the handshake controversy becomes one of the defining talking points of Asia Cup 2025.