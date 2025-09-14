IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 7-Wicket Win; Watch

Image: Sony LIV/X

In a powerful moment of silent protest, Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after defeating them by 7 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match, though one-sided on the scoreboard, ended with a gesture, or rather, the absence of one, that has sparked widespread attention and discussion.

After chasing down Pakistan’s modest total of 127, India reached 131/3 in just 15.5 overs, securing a comfortable victory. Suryakumar Yadav, who hit the winning runs, and Shivam Dube, who remained unbeaten at the other end, immediately walked off the field without engaging in the traditional post-match handshakes. The rest of the Indian team soon followed, offering no formal exchange with the opposition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The decision not to shake hands wasn’t an oversight, it was a deliberate act. With rising tensions off the field, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India’s retaliatory military action under Operation Sindoor, and Faheem Ashraf’s controversial social media post perceived as mocking Indian grief, the mood around the Indo-Pak fixture was far from normal.

The absence of handshakes was widely seen as a silent statement of solidarity, not only with the victims of terror attacks, but also with the growing sentiment among Indian citizens who have called for an end to “normal” sporting ties with Pakistan.

On the cricketing front, India delivered a dominant all-round performance. The bowlers restricted Pakistan to a below-par 127, and the batting unit chased it down effortlessly. Suryakumar Yadav played with aggression and class, while Shivam Dube offered finishing assurance. Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma also chipped in with steady contributions.