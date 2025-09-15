 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Skips Post Match Presentation Ceremony After Handshake Snub By Suryakumar Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Skips Post Match Presentation Ceremony After Handshake Snub By Suryakumar Yadav

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Skips Post Match Presentation Ceremony After Handshake Snub By Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian team decided not to shake hands after the match despite Pakistan team waiting on the ground for customary handshake.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Image: Asian Cricket Council/X

Pakistan captain Salman Agha decided to skip the post-match presentation ceremony after losing the Asia Cup 2025 match to India by seven wickets on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the only Pakistani player present at the ceremony to receive his award for hitting the most sixes in the match.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After...
article-image

The decision by Pakistan skipper comes following India skipper Suryakumar Yadav handshake snub during toss and after the match. Once the match was over, Surya and Shivam Dube walked off the field without engaging in the customary post-match handshake with the Pakistan players. The Indian team decided not to shake hands after the match despite Pakistan team waiting on the ground.

Suryakumar Yadav gives return gift to India on his birthday

At the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav was welcomed with a “happy birthday” chant from former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar. To this, he said that the win against Pakistan is a “return gift” for the fans back home.

FPJ Shorts
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace

“I feel it's a great feeling, and it's a perfect return gift to India. When you're coming here, playing a game like this, you definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you always have something ready,” said Suryakumar.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction To Shaheen Shah Afridi's Sixes Goes Viral
article-image

Following the victory Team India not only remain unbeaten but also have one foot towards the semifinal. The Menin Blue willnext take on Oman. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained second in the group standings with two points and a net run rate of +1.649. Their third and final group-stage match is set for Wednesday, September 17, against the Muhammad Waseem-led United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision...

'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision...

Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With...

Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Skips Post Match Presentation Ceremony After...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Skips Post Match Presentation Ceremony After...

'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To...

'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Stadium Witness Empty Seats Amid Boycott Calls

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Stadium Witness Empty Seats Amid Boycott Calls