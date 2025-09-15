IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Skips Post Match Presentation Ceremony After Handshake Snub By Suryakumar Yadav

Image: Asian Cricket Council/X

Pakistan captain Salman Agha decided to skip the post-match presentation ceremony after losing the Asia Cup 2025 match to India by seven wickets on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the only Pakistani player present at the ceremony to receive his award for hitting the most sixes in the match.

The decision by Pakistan skipper comes following India skipper Suryakumar Yadav handshake snub during toss and after the match. Once the match was over, Surya and Shivam Dube walked off the field without engaging in the customary post-match handshake with the Pakistan players. The Indian team decided not to shake hands after the match despite Pakistan team waiting on the ground.

Suryakumar Yadav gives return gift to India on his birthday

At the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav was welcomed with a “happy birthday” chant from former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar. To this, he said that the win against Pakistan is a “return gift” for the fans back home.

“I feel it's a great feeling, and it's a perfect return gift to India. When you're coming here, playing a game like this, you definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you always have something ready,” said Suryakumar.

Following the victory Team India not only remain unbeaten but also have one foot towards the semifinal. The Menin Blue willnext take on Oman. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained second in the group standings with two points and a net run rate of +1.649. Their third and final group-stage match is set for Wednesday, September 17, against the Muhammad Waseem-led United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.