IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction To Shaheen Shah Afridi's Sixes Goes Viral

Suryakumar Yadav wasleft speechless with Shaheen Afridi's onslaught with the bat during Pakistan'sinnings. The lanky pacer smashed unbeaten 33 runs of just 16 balls which included four huge sixes. Afridi hit two clean sixes off Varun and Kuldeep before taking on Hardik Pandya. He hit Pandya for two sixes in the final over to take Pakistan's total to 127/9 in 20 overs.

The four sixes by Shaheen on Sunday helped him equal Misbah-ul-Haq’s record of hitting the most sixes for Pakistan in a T20I match against India. During the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Misbah also hammered four sixes against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Pakistan innings highlights

India despite losing the toss began thematchon brighter note with Hardik Pandya picking up an early wicket, sending Saim Ayub back for a duck. Jasprit Bumrah then took two key wickets of Mohammad Haris and Sufiyan Muqeem towards the backend of the powerplay. The spinners then controlled the match, with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets and Axar Patel picking two.

For Pakistan,Fakhar Zaman scored 17 off 15 balls and Sahibzada Farhan made 40. The rest of the Pakistan batting lineup struggled to score freely andgave away wickets quite cheaply. Shaheen Shah Afridi's unbeaten 33 off 16 balls brought some dignity to Pakistan's total. India’s bowlers kept Pakistan’s run rate low and gave very few chances to build big partnerships.

At the time of writing India were comfortably placed at 45/2 with Tilak Vermaand Suryakumar Yadav at crease. Shubman Gill was outfor 10 runs,while Abhishek Shamr aplayed an entertainingknock of 31 runs 13 balls which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.