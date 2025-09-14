 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction To Shaheen Shah Afridi's Sixes Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction To Shaheen Shah Afridi's Sixes Goes Viral

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction To Shaheen Shah Afridi's Sixes Goes Viral

Afridi hit two clean sixes off Varun and Kuldeep before taking on Hardik Pandya. He hit Pandya for two sixes in the final over to take Pakistan's total to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Suryakumar Yadav wasleft speechless with Shaheen Afridi's onslaught with the bat during Pakistan'sinnings. The lanky pacer smashed unbeaten 33 runs of just 16 balls which included four huge sixes. Afridi hit two clean sixes off Varun and Kuldeep before taking on Hardik Pandya. He hit Pandya for two sixes in the final over to take Pakistan's total to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A...
article-image

The four sixes by Shaheen on Sunday helped him equal Misbah-ul-Haq’s record of hitting the most sixes for Pakistan in a T20I match against India. During the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Misbah also hammered four sixes against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Read Also
'My Absolute Fav Human': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Heartfelt Post For Her Husband On Team India...
article-image

Pakistan innings highlights

India despite losing the toss began thematchon brighter note with Hardik Pandya picking up an early wicket, sending Saim Ayub back for a duck. Jasprit Bumrah then took two key wickets of Mohammad Haris and Sufiyan Muqeem towards the backend of the powerplay. The spinners then controlled the match, with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets and Axar Patel picking two.

FPJ Shorts
'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Video
'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Stadium Witness Empty Seats Amid Boycott Calls
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Stadium Witness Empty Seats Amid Boycott Calls
Toronto Teacher Suspended For Playing Charlie Kirk Assassination Video For Class 5 And 6 Students; Says 'He Deserved It'
Toronto Teacher Suspended For Playing Charlie Kirk Assassination Video For Class 5 And 6 Students; Says 'He Deserved It'
Delhi BMW Accident: Finance Ministry Staffer Dead, Wife Injured Near Dhaula Kuan Metro Pillar 67; VIDEO
Delhi BMW Accident: Finance Ministry Staffer Dead, Wife Injured Near Dhaula Kuan Metro Pillar 67; VIDEO

For Pakistan,Fakhar Zaman scored 17 off 15 balls and Sahibzada Farhan made 40. The rest of the Pakistan batting lineup struggled to score freely andgave away wickets quite cheaply. Shaheen Shah Afridi's unbeaten 33 off 16 balls brought some dignity to Pakistan's total. India’s bowlers kept Pakistan’s run rate low and gave very few chances to build big partnerships.

At the time of writing India were comfortably placed at 45/2 with Tilak Vermaand Suryakumar Yadav at crease. Shubman Gill was outfor 10 runs,while Abhishek Shamr aplayed an entertainingknock of 31 runs 13 balls which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To...

'We Stand With The Families Of ...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win Over Pakistan To...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Stadium Witness Empty Seats Amid Boycott Calls

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Stadium Witness Empty Seats Amid Boycott Calls

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Unbeaten 47 & Kuldeep Yadav's Sensational Spell Help...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Unbeaten 47 & Kuldeep Yadav's Sensational Spell Help...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Bowlers, Suryakumar Yadav Demolish Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Dubai As Team...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Bowlers, Suryakumar Yadav Demolish Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Dubai As Team...