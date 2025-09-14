IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A Brilliant Delivery; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

In a match already charged with tension and controversy, Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf failed to deliver when it mattered most against India in the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai. Coming in with expectations to stabilize the innings, Ashraf managed a mere 11 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed LBW by Varun Chakravarthy, leaving Pakistan in a precarious position early in their innings.

Ashraf’s dismissal was met with groans from Pakistani fans, who had hoped for a stronger performance from the all-rounder. Known more for his lower-order hitting and handy contributions with the ball, today he showed why critics have questioned his consistency under pressure. The Ghibli-style Instagram post and Operation Sindoor controversy may have already put him under the microscope, and his ineffectiveness at the crease only added fuel to the fire.

Varun Chakravarthy’s crafty spin left Ashraf clueless, as the Pakistan batter struggled to read the flight and turn, resulting in a predictable LBW. The innings, slow and uninspiring, highlighted the gaps in Pakistan’s batting lineup and exposed Ashraf’s inability to handle quality spin on a turning Dubai track.

Faheem Ashraf’s performance today will likely be remembered less for the cricket and more as a continuation of a challenging period for the all-rounder, both on and off the field. As the Indo-Pak rivalry rages on, Pakistan will need more than just Ashraf’s potential; they need runs, stability, and composure, none of which were evident in his brief stay at the crease.

Did Suryakumar Yadav & Salman Agha Skip The Handshake Ritual During India Vs Pakistan Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

In a moment that did not go unnoticed, the pre-match formalities of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai took an unexpected turn, as India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands either before or after the toss.

The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, was already packed with anticipation and tension, as is customary whenever these two cricketing giants face off. However, the absence of a handshake between the two players raised eyebrows among fans and commentators alike, hinting at the intensity that often surrounds this historic rivalry.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for what promises to be another gripping contest between the arch-rivals. The toss itself was conducted with professionalism, but the expected sportsmanlike gesture of a handshake between the team representatives was conspicuously missing.