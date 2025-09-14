 IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A Brilliant Delivery; Video
Faheem Ashraf’s performance today will likely be remembered less for the cricket and more as a continuation of a challenging period for the all-rounder, both on and off the field. As the Indo-Pak rivalry rages on, Pakistan will need more than just Ashraf’s potential; they need runs, stability, and composure, none of which were evident in his brief stay at the crease.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/X

In a match already charged with tension and controversy, Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf failed to deliver when it mattered most against India in the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai. Coming in with expectations to stabilize the innings, Ashraf managed a mere 11 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed LBW by Varun Chakravarthy, leaving Pakistan in a precarious position early in their innings.

Ashraf’s dismissal was met with groans from Pakistani fans, who had hoped for a stronger performance from the all-rounder. Known more for his lower-order hitting and handy contributions with the ball, today he showed why critics have questioned his consistency under pressure. The Ghibli-style Instagram post and Operation Sindoor controversy may have already put him under the microscope, and his ineffectiveness at the crease only added fuel to the fire.

article-image
article-image

Varun Chakravarthy’s crafty spin left Ashraf clueless, as the Pakistan batter struggled to read the flight and turn, resulting in a predictable LBW. The innings, slow and uninspiring, highlighted the gaps in Pakistan’s batting lineup and exposed Ashraf’s inability to handle quality spin on a turning Dubai track.

